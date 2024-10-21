Skip to content

Michael Steele Nails The 'Most Disturbing' Part Of Trump's Arnold Palmer Manhood Rant

Trump Dragged After Starting PA Rally Speech By Gushing Over Arnold Palmer's Genitalia

Donald Trump; Arnold Palmer
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Mike Ehrmann/WireImage

The ex-President kicked off his rally speech in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, by admiring how Palmer was "all man" and impressed other pro golfers with his manhood in the showers.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 21, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he kicked off his rally speech in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, by admiring how the late professional golfer Arnold Palmer was "all man" and impressed other pros with his manhood in the showers.

Palmer, who died in 2016, was from Latrobe and it's not uncommon for politicians to pay tribute to him in their speeches there. But Trump gushed over Palmer for 12 minutes—and that includes praise for the size of Palmer's genitalia.

Trump said:

“Arnold Palmer was all man. And I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women. But this guy, this guy, this is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough."
"And I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there — they said ‘oh my god, that’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it."

You can hear his remarks in the video below.

It was weird—and people were pretty grossed out.


When Trump eventually concluded the portion of his speech discussing Palmer, he said:

"And I had to tell you the shower part of it, because it’s true. What can I tell you? We want to be upfront, we want to be honest.”

His remarks detracted from what his senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters before the speech would be his closing argument against Vice President Kamala Harris and “start to get into that framing.” While he did call Harris "crazy" and refer to her as a "s**t vice president," he never actually explained to the electorate why he deserves to win the White House.

In between talk of his tax policies and support for a strong military, the meandering Trump boasted that his security team has "got more machine guns than I’ve ever seen" in light of two recent assassination attempts against him.

Harris, meanwhile, is touring Chester County, Pennsylvania, as part of a series of visits to suburban counties in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin to hold moderated discussions with former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney to win over suburbanites who are uneasy about Trump's candidacy and voted for his former GOP rival, Nikki Haley, in the primaries.

