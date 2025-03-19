MAGA Lawmaker Who Filed Bill To Make 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' A Mental Illness Arrested For Soliciting Minor

Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Is Hilariously Trolling Conservatives Over Trump's Release Of JFK Files

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn, who recently sponsored a bill that would classify "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as a mental illness, has been arrested and accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

By Alan HerreraMar 19, 2025
Republican Justin Eichorn, a Minnesota state senator who recently sponsored a bill that would classify "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as a mental illness, has sparked outrage after he was arrested and accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

Eichorn was taken into custody Monday evening around 6 p.m. on allegations of soliciting a minor for prostitution, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department.

Prior to the arrest, detectives had been communicating with Eichorn, who allegedly believed “he was talking to a 17-year-old female.” According to the criminal complaint reviewed by CBS News, Eichorn had responded to an online advertisement for prostitution, inquiring about rates, availability, and location.

Prosecutors say the detective, posing as the girl, repeatedly informed Eichorn that she was 17. A meeting was arranged for Monday night, during which Eichorn was arrested “without incident.” Police reported finding two cellphones, a condom, and cash after searching both him and his vehicle.

Court records filed Wednesday in Hennepin County indicate Eichorn now faces charges of prostitution and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, CBS News reports.

Prosecutors allege the lawmaker "intentionally hired or offered or agreed to hire an individual who [he] believes to be under the age of 18 years, but at least 16 years of age, to engage in sexual penetration or sexual contact."

The latter charge falls under federal jurisdiction—quite the development for a politician who's characterized himself as a family man and accused liberals of being the real threat, as he did in a campaign ad:

"Everyday during session, I say goodbye to my wife and kids and make the three-hour trek to St. Paul to fight for our way of life because day after day it's under attack by metro liberals."

Though now of course he's the subject of damning news reports that showcase his hypocrisy, as you can see below.

He was also called out by one Facebook group that pointed out that indeed every accusation is a confession:

"Eichorn’s downfall wasn’t just bad timing — it was cosmic retribution. The man who spent his morning diagnosing his political enemies as unstable spent his evening in handcuffs, accused of behavior so grotesque that even his fellow Republicans couldn’t spin it away."
"According to police, Eichorn thought he was arranging a meetup with a 17-year-old girl. Instead, he found himself caught in a sting operation, locked up without incident. The irony wasn’t subtle. The man who had tried to smear half the state as mentally ill turned out to be the only one unfit to walk free that evening. The man who spent the morning pointing fingers ended the night with both hands cuffed behind his back."
"The TDS bill wasn’t just a joke — it was an admission of defeat. These men are so consumed by grievance politics that they’ve stopped pretending to govern. They aren’t lawmakers; they’re agitators in suits, obsessed with trolling their opponents instead of serving their constituents. They were elected to improve Minnesota — instead, they spent their day writing a fake disorder to defend a man who doesn’t even know their names."
"Eichorn’s arrest wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t bad luck. It was the inevitable result of a movement built on self-righteous frauds who shout about morality while drowning in their own filth. For years, the MAGA crowd has shrieked that Trump’s critics are “mentally ill,” “unhinged,” and “deranged.”"
"But when the day was over, it wasn’t the critics being stuffed into a squad car — it was one of their own."

You can see the post below.

Many have condemned Eichorn's actions while criticizing the larger Republican party.


A Senate Republican Caucus statement said the following about Eichorn's arrest:

"We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation … Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family.”

Minnesota's Republican House Speaker, Lisa Demuth, said in a joint statement with another member of Republican leadership that "while [Eichorn] is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard."

Eichorn's arrest comes as the Minnesota Senate struggles with how to address members arrested for serious crimes.

Last year, GOP senator Nicole Mitchell was charged with burglary after being found in the basement of a relative’s home, carrying a flashlight and a crowbar. Despite calls from both parties to resign, she has refused, and an ethics proceeding against her remains on hold until her criminal case is resolved.

