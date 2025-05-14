Skip to content

Sarah Jessica Parker Stuns Fans With Claim That She Reads Two Books A Day

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out Mark Zuckerberg After Fake AI Video Of Her Goes Viral On Facebook

Jamie Lee Curtis; Mark Zuckerberg
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Oscar winner shared a post calling on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to do something about a fake A.I. video of her making the rounds on Facebook after trying in vain to get it taken down.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 14, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Facebook has pretty infamously become little more these days than a repository of so-called "AI slop," the bizarre AI-generated content that has proliferated on the platform in recent years.

And as AI becomes more sophisticated, this weird, fake content becomes harder and harder to detect, resulting in a lot of people having their likenesses essentially stolen.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, for one, has had it—and she's letting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg know he's gone way too far with the kind of fraudulent content he's allowing to escalate on his site.

Curtis called out Zuckerberg directly this week after an AI-generated commercial used footage of her without her permission and twisted her words entirely.

The video Curtis is upset about is a perfect example of the kind of devious, irresponsible AI content that is everywhere on Facebook these days.

Taken from an interview Curtis did with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle about the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, the ad manipulates the clip and changes her words into an advertisement.

In her post, Curtis told Zuck:

"I have gone through every proper channel to ask you and your team to take down this totally AI fake commercial for some bullsh*t that I didn't authorize, agree to or endorse...."
"...This use of my images ... with new, fake words put in my mouth, diminishes my opportunities to actually speak my truth."

Curtis also took to Instagram to try to reach Zuckerberg, as she said she did not know how else to contact him and her attempts to have the video removed had gone unanswered.

Meta and Zuckerberg have become equally infamous for ignoring these issues, which fans and social media users were quick to point out in the comments of both posts.

In Curtis' case she did eventually get a response.

In a follow-up post, she confirmed that the video had been taken down, writing:

"IT WORKED! YAY INTERNET! SHAME HAS ITS VALUE!"

People online took Curtis's posts as an opportunity to point out how frankly terrible Meta is at content moderation, and to express their worries about AI.

@brianbalthazar/Instagram

@homeswithmax/Instagram

@michael.rame/Instagram

@stephanie.wayland.nicholas/Instagram

@onehundredvacations/Instagram

@renitagale/Instagram

@morgxnofficial/Instagram

@handturkey/Instagram

@shawnconline/Instagram

@august_comedy/Instagram

Curtis is only the latest celebrity to have their likeness stolen in AI-generated content, from Sir David Attenborough to Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, who have all had their voices and likenesses used without their consent.

It really seems like this technology is not ready for prime time—and that its creators don't seem to care much.

Latest News

Cheryl Burke
Celebrities

Former 'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Rips Trolls Who Criticize Her 'New Face'

Paris Hilton Shows Off Her 'Hack' For Removing Excess Grease From Pizza—And People Are Horrified
Celebrities

Paris Hilton Shows Off Her 'Hack' For Removing Excess Grease From Pizza—And People Are Horrified

Denzel Washington confronting photographer on Cannes red carpet
Celebrities

Denzel Washington Unloads On Paparazzi For Grabbing Him On Cannes Red Carpet

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Alexandria Diaz and Diaz on TikTok
Political News

Daughter Of Fallen Cop Who Went Viral For Her Cold Demeanor Towards Trump Speaks Out

More from News

Naomi Biden; Jake Tapper
Mandel Ngan/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Biden's Granddaughter Slams Jake Tapper's Tell-All Book As 'Political Fairy Smut' In Viral Rant

Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of former President Joe Biden, called out CNN's Jake Tapper and British journalist Alex Thompson over their book Original Sin, in which they accuse the White House of covering up Biden's mental and physical decline in office.

The 82-year-old Biden was diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer after reporting urinary symptoms, according to an official statement from his office. He and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Maggie Hassan and Kristi Noem
@arupar/X

Noem Gets Epically Schooled By Dem Senator After She Proves She Has No Clue What 'Habeas Corpus' Is

New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan called out Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem after Noem demonstrated that she doesn't understand the legal principle of habeas corpus during a congressional hearing.

In simple terms, a writ of habeas corpus is a court order requiring authorities to bring a detained individual before a judge to justify their continued detention. In the federal system, judges often receive habeas petitions from state prisoners who claim their constitutional rights were violated during their prosecution or imprisonment.

Keep ReadingShow less
A slightly confused, young medical student, in a white lab coat looks at an e-ray. He stands against a red background with a stethoscope hanging around his neck.
Photo by Fotos on Unsplash

Doctors Share The Biggest Medical Mysteries They've Ever Solved

The body is such a mystery.

Every time we think we've learned it all, the body says... "Hold my spleen!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @zbruhyuhyuh and @amberaliyaa's TikTok videos
@zbruhyuhyuh/TikTok; @amberaliyaa/TikTok

Grieving Woman In Tears Over Couple's Engagement On The Beach—Then TikTok Found The Bride-To-Be

There's an old saying that there's no such thing as a bad life, only bad days.

TikToker @zbruhyuhyuh was grieving her best friend who had recently passed away and visiting a beach that she loved when she encountered something beautiful: the beginning of a couple's life together.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fans Jess and Ted; Harry Styles
@jesss5ss/Instagram; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Couple Floored After Harry Styles Takes Their Photo On Vacation—And Then DMs It To Them

Imagine you're on your dream vacation to Rome when you suddenly spot one of your favorite celebrities.

And then that celebrity offers to take a picture of you and says he'll DM it to you on Instagram. And then one day you open the app to find a message request from said celebrity because he actually followed through.

Keep ReadingShow less