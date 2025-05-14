Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out Mark Zuckerberg After Fake AI Video Of Her Goes Viral On Facebook

Facebook has pretty infamously become little more these days than a repository of so-called "AI slop," the bizarre AI-generated content that has proliferated on the platform in recent years.
And as AI becomes more sophisticated, this weird, fake content becomes harder and harder to detect, resulting in a lot of people having their likenesses essentially stolen.
Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, for one, has had it—and she's letting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg know he's gone way too far with the kind of fraudulent content he's allowing to escalate on his site.
Curtis called out Zuckerberg directly this week after an AI-generated commercial used footage of her without her permission and twisted her words entirely.
The video Curtis is upset about is a perfect example of the kind of devious, irresponsible AI content that is everywhere on Facebook these days.
Taken from an interview Curtis did with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle about the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, the ad manipulates the clip and changes her words into an advertisement.
In her post, Curtis told Zuck:
"I have gone through every proper channel to ask you and your team to take down this totally AI fake commercial for some bullsh*t that I didn't authorize, agree to or endorse...."
"...This use of my images ... with new, fake words put in my mouth, diminishes my opportunities to actually speak my truth."
Curtis also took to Instagram to try to reach Zuckerberg, as she said she did not know how else to contact him and her attempts to have the video removed had gone unanswered.
Meta and Zuckerberg have become equally infamous for ignoring these issues, which fans and social media users were quick to point out in the comments of both posts.
In Curtis' case she did eventually get a response.
In a follow-up post, she confirmed that the video had been taken down, writing:
"IT WORKED! YAY INTERNET! SHAME HAS ITS VALUE!"
People online took Curtis's posts as an opportunity to point out how frankly terrible Meta is at content moderation, and to express their worries about AI.
Curtis is only the latest celebrity to have their likeness stolen in AI-generated content, from Sir David Attenborough to Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, who have all had their voices and likenesses used without their consent.
It really seems like this technology is not ready for prime time—and that its creators don't seem to care much.