DOJ Slammed For Dropping Investigation Into Trump Official Who Accepted Bribe From Undercover FBI Agents

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's current "border czar," Tom Homan, served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump's first presidential term.
Between Trump terms, Homan accepted bribes from businesses for his promise to funnel lucrative government contracts to them if Trump was reelected. Or at least that's what he promised to do when he accepted $50,000 from undercover FBI agents.
But Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ), headed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, shut down the investigation into Homan's corruption.
Bondi was the Florida Attorney General who failed to take any action against longtime Trump pal and previously convicted registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while he ran a human trafficking ring with girls as young as 14 out of his Florida home and offices.
As reward for her exemplary work in Florida, Trump selected her to head the DOJ and handle the Epstein files.
Last year, the FBI recorded Homan accepting $50,000 in cash and saying he could help the undercover FBI agents, posing as business executives, to secure government contracts in a second Trump term.
According to the New York Times, the FBI was actively investigating Homan for bribery and other potential crimes until the Trump administration pulled the plug.
People, including members of Congress, are sounding off on the corruption and the cover-up.
Neither the White House nor the FBI denied that an investigation of Homan occurred.