People Break Down Facts That Make You Question Your Concept Of Time

DOJ Slammed For Dropping Investigation Into Trump Official Who Accepted Bribe From Undercover FBI Agents

Tom Homan
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Department of Justice is under fire after dropping an investigation into Trump border czar Tom Homan, who was caught on camera accepting a $50k bribe from undercover FBI agents.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 22, 2025
MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's current "border czar," Tom Homan, served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump's first presidential term.

Between Trump terms, Homan accepted bribes from businesses for his promise to funnel lucrative government contracts to them if Trump was reelected. Or at least that's what he promised to do when he accepted $50,000 from undercover FBI agents.

But Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ), headed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, shut down the investigation into Homan's corruption.

Bondi was the Florida Attorney General who failed to take any action against longtime Trump pal and previously convicted registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while he ran a human trafficking ring with girls as young as 14 out of his Florida home and offices.

As reward for her exemplary work in Florida, Trump selected her to head the DOJ and handle the Epstein files.

Last year, the FBI recorded Homan accepting $50,000 in cash and saying he could help the undercover FBI agents, posing as business executives, to secure government contracts in a second Trump term.

According to the New York Times, the FBI was actively investigating Homan for bribery and other potential crimes until the Trump administration pulled the plug.

People, including members of Congress, are sounding off on the corruption and the cover-up.

Border Czar Tom Homan was caught by the FBI accepting bribes - on camera - to deliver government contracts in exchange for $50,000 in cash.Pam Bondi knew.Kash Patel knew.Emil Bove knew.And they made the investigation go away.A corrupt attempt to conceal brazen graft.
— Sen. Adam Schiff (@schiff.senate.gov) September 20, 2025 at 5:08 PM


White House border czar Tom Homan accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents as a bribe in exchange for government contracts.The Trump administration shut down the investigation.Corruption, plain and simple.

[image or embed]
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar.com) September 21, 2025 at 12:58 PM


What I want to know is if this is the first time Homan has accepted a bribe.In a normal Administration, he would be immediately fired and a full forensic investigation conducted.But in this corrupt Administration, they’ll lie and deflect.
— Congresswoman Gwen Moore (@repgwenmoore.bsky.social) September 22, 2025 at 2:27 PM


Bet Homan won’t even have to pay taxes on his bribe. At least as long as the regime lasts.
— LOLGOP ❌👑,🤡 (@thefarce.org) September 22, 2025 at 9:03 AM




[image or embed]
— Ben Warner (@bpw87544.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 4:33 PM


There isn’t a person alive who is surprised that Tom Homan is a dirty cop. Not even Republicans who apparently watched the FBI video of him taking a $50,000 bribe, and just swept it under the rug.
— The Sgt Joker (@thesgtjoker.bsky.social) September 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM


Here’s the thing. The half of the country that lives in the FoxNews sewer aren’t going to hear about border czar Homan getting caught on tape taking a $50,000 bribe

[image or embed]
— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 3:36 AM


Tom Homan operates the terrorist organization ICE that sends masked thugs into our cities, brutalize people selected by color and ships them to concentration camps.I want him held accountable for that. His taking a $50k bribe was the least horrible of his crimes.#nurembergonthepotomac
— We Are Saners (@wearesaners.bsky.social) September 20, 2025 at 8:43 PM


maga line on the homan bribe is that he is innocent because he would not have taken the bribe if he had known it was a sting
— m (@keptsimple.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 1:31 PM


Tom Homan was free to accept a $50,000 cash bribe because he knows he’s in the whiteness protection plan.
— Eric Rosen (@erosen1.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 9:11 AM


Tom Homan seems like the kind of guy who would have spent his entire 50k bribe on taxidermy.
— Noel Casler Comedy (@noelcaslercomedy.bsky.social) September 20, 2025 at 11:43 PM


Breaking: Border Czar Tom Homan to deport bribe taker Tom Homan.
— Missing The Point (@missingthept.bsky.social) September 20, 2025 at 5:40 PM


Surveillance photo of Tom Homan accepting bribe.

[image or embed]
— Truth Social(ist) (@twitterrefugeeog.bsky.social) September 20, 2025 at 6:43 PM


FBI caught fascist Border Czar Tom Homan taking a $50K bribe ON CAMERA to funnel tax payer funded Govt contracts to his friends. Bondi & Patel knew & likely Trump knew—& killed the investigationBeing undocumented is a civil offense. Taking bribes is a felony. So when does Homan go to El Salvador?🤔
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@qasimrashid.com) September 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM


It's not called entrapment when you accept a bribe, it's called corruption. Trump aide Homan accepted $50,000 in bribery sting operation, sources say www.reuters.com/world/us/tru...

[image or embed]
— Human☮ (@4humanunity.bsky.social) September 22, 2025 at 1:43 PM


The big story isn't that Tom Homan took a bribe; the big story is that Donald Trump’s DOJ dropped the case. Oh, and Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.
— Truth Social(ist) (@twitterrefugeeog.bsky.social) September 20, 2025 at 7:45 PM


Of course MAGA doesn't care about Tom Homan taking a bribe; they don't care that Donald Trump is a pedophile.

[image or embed]
— Truth Social(ist) (@twitterrefugeeog.bsky.social) September 20, 2025 at 8:54 PM


The FBI says there was insufficient evidence to charge Tom Homan with bribery because in the video of undercover agents handing him a bag of cash he did not say “Thank you for this bribe.”
— Missing The Point (@missingthept.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 7:52 AM


A few Qs in this week's Kash hearings that ring differently know that we know Tom Homan took a bribe.1) Kash was asked how many people triggered CI concerns in background checks. Homan investigation was a CI investigation.2) Kash was asked WHY background checks were halted until he was confirmed.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 6:34 AM


Tom Homan accepted a $50K bribe and will face no consequences. As a teacher, if I accept a gift worth more than $50, I could lose my job and/or face criminal charges.
— KD📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33.bsky.social) September 21, 2025 at 12:11 PM

Neither the White House nor the FBI denied that an investigation of Homan occurred.

