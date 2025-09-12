Apple Just Announced A $60 Crossbody Strap For The iPhone 17—And Here Come The Jokes

Skip to content

Bride In Tears After NYC Firefighters Surprise Her At Her Wedding To Honor Her Dad Who Died On 9/11

Apple announced a crossbody strap that is only compatible with an official iPhone 17 case, and the internet has thoughts.

Sep 12, 2025
What's the number one thing you most want out of a new iPhone?

Perhaps a screen that doesn't shatter if you breathe on it too hard? A battery that doesn't begin malfunctioning six months in?

Or perhaps you'd prefer a shape that is more comfortable to hold in your hand for hours on end?

Those are all great ideas! Hope you like having an attachable crossbody strap so you can wear your iPhone like a purse instead, though, because that's what you're getting!

Apple announced its new iPhone 17 this week, and along with it a groundbreaking accessory: a strap that costs nearly $60. And suffice to say, the internet is, uh, not interested!

Yes, it actually costs almost $60: $59.99 to be exact. For a phone strap. But! A phone strap that comes in 10 different colors, so there's that.

Apple has long been criticized by its fan boys for having run out of ideas ages ago, especially in its post-Steve Jobs era, and many saw the strap as perhaps the greatest example yet.

Well, besides the new iPhone itself, which will come in a new "iPhone Air" version that will be ultra-thin and super-light but also have a drastically downgraded camera—and which many speculated will be made of flimsy material, to boot.

In fact, some even theorized that potential problem was the purpose of launching a new $59.99 crossbody strap along with it: Because it might be too breakable and bendy to safely be kept in a pocket.

Whatever the reason for the launch of the iPhone crossbody strap, to say that the internet is not impressed would be an understatement.





On the upside, as many pointed out, the crossbody strap will make it MUCH easier for thieves to steal your phone by simply snipping the strap with scissors and running off. So it's not without its benefits, no matter what the naysayers say!

