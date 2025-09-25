The iPhone's Sinister-Looking Red Clock Is Going Viral—And It's Divided The Internet

Curious, Redditor FindingFGS asked:

"Married couples of Reddit that did NOT have sex on your wedding night... why not?"

The Perfect Tournament

"We drove six hours to my wife’s uncle’s lake house for our 'honeymoon.' We arrived around midnight and decided to look around the place."

"We found a ping pong table in the basement and decided to play one game. Well, that one game turned into a four-hour ping-pong marathon. We had so much fun and were so tired that we just crashed out."

"We’ve been married 21 years. We still play ping pong whenever the opportunity presents itself."

- dadwholikescartoons

Tender Bedtime Ritual

"I was sloshed, she was exhausted. I helped pull out nearly 200 bobby pins in her hair and helped break her out of her overly secured dress. Slept great, no hangover."

- Loqol

"The true wedding night sex is the bobby pins we pulled out along the way."

- milespoints

A Hilarious Level Of Delusion

"He was too drunk, despite him trying to convince me otherwise, haha."

"As I’m worried this comes across badly, he was trying to convince me that he wasn’t drunk."

"He was also lying facedown on the floor, gesturing wildly, going, 'I'm not drunk! Could a drunk person do THIS?!' (and proceeds to do nothing)."

- Scho567

"Sorry, but that's hilarious. 20-year blackmail story for sure!"

- SlytherinPaninis

"It was great. I was so tired after the wedding and watching him attempt (something), it was greatly entertaining before going to sleep."

- Schno567

The Weirdest Wedding Echo Chamber

"My husband was drunk and throwing up, LOL. He was very jolly and happy, and spent the wedding telling everyone how much he loved me, and thanking everyone for coming. He didn’t realise he was drunk until he lay down on the bed, and suddenly the room started to spin and…"

"The worst part was we were in a hotel, and in the room next to us was another couple who had just gotten married at the same venue, and they DID have a happy wedding night."

"I spent the night listening to raucous sex on one side and continuous vomiting on the other, LOL."

- cross-stich

Time For Rest

"We were both too exhausted. We slept for 10 hours straight and had the most amazing wedding day AND day after."

- Key_Type268

"Yeah, it’s not like we needed to consummate the marriage or anything; this isn’t the 1800s."

"We were both tired and a little drunk. We sat in bed, talked, and I took out about 80 little hairpins from her hair; then we fell asleep. It was a nice night and romantic in its own way, all the same."

- 7screws

"My partner's favorite romantic memory is one day after she curled her hair and set it for an event, I helped her detangle it strand by strand in the shower for over an hour."

"She later told me she was planning to just cut it shoulder length due to the knots if it weren't for me. Honestly, it's such a small thing, but it really makes me feel good."

- meltyandbuttery

Emergency Room Run

"My new husband accidentally set the hotel room on fire with the romantic tea candles we got as a wedding gift. We had to evacuate and go to the ER."

"It was such a romantic moment when I asked if I could sign for him because he burned his hand, and she said, 'Only if you’re married.' I was in my soot-covered wedding dress!"

- stephanielmayes

A Sweet Moment

"The hotel has bagged up slices of cake in little paper sleeves for people to take, and we took several ourselves up to the hotel room. We were both worn out, so we laid in bed, eating cake and laughing and making out, before we went to sleep."

- SnooChipmunks2079

"This is so sweet and cute!"

- Financial_Holiday533

Patience Is Key

"My wife and I waited until marriage, and her body just didn't respond entirely, so instead of forcing it, we waited until our honeymoon. It was one additional day."

"We always talk about how the culture in our community tells women that it always hurts the first time, and that is so wrong. It hurts if they are impatient and force things."

- LordNova15

The Start Of Something Good

"I was in the army, and she was in college. I had to be back on base that night, and she had to return to her home about two hours away. The Army wouldn’t allow me to move out of the barracks or give me a housing allowance until we were married, so we couldn’t afford to live together."

"We've since been married 23 years, our three kids are doing great, and I retire next week, so our relationship has outlasted the Army. No easy feat for sure!"

- theroguedrizzt

Family On The Way

"My wife and I both passed out in the bed while the TV was on, LOL."

"My wife was eight months pregnant, so sex was already kind of off the table."

"I joked about her going into labor during the wedding day, but thankfully, we had a wonderful wedding day, rest, and our daughter chose a date all her own for her birthday."

- Specialist-Low-6062

The End Of One Family, The Beginning Of Another

"My dad, who I had a complicated relationship with after he left my family for another, was a no-call, no-show after promising to be there. Inviting him was my last olive branch, and a lot of emotions were wrapped up in it."

"I didn't have time to mourn or cry during the wedding, but as soon as we went up to our room, I lost it. I cried for several hours while my new husband comforted me until we both passed out from exhaustion."

"My dad never called to apologize or explain. That was 14 years ago, and I've been no-contact ever since. I'll never forgive him for robbing me of my wedding night. My husband, on the other hand, has always been there for me."

- Lyssabex

Time To Be With Loved Ones

"I wanted to sleep, and he wanted to keep partying. We had the rest of our lives to have sex, but just one night to celebrate with all of the people we love in one place."

"We didn't even think about it, to be honest. We had lots of fun on our honeymoon, though!"

- Adventurous-Napper

A Stolen Wedding Night

"Somebody stole our overnight bags out of our car during the after party, so we spent the night on the phone with the police trying to get it all sorted."

"By the time we did, it was 4:00 AM, and neither of us was interested anymore and just wanted to sleep."

- buckingATniqqazz

So Idyllic

"We were so, so tired. Instead, we opened the patio door to our hotel room on the top floor, overlooking the San Antonio river walk adorned with Christmas lights, watched while it rained, and talked."

"It’s still something that we talk about all the time about how perfect it was."

- jadeapple

Planned Ahead

"We decided in advance not to! We knew we were going to have a long day, and we knew we would be happy and content and exhausted, and we wanted to enjoy the glow of the day without feeling any pressure to make something happen."

"We decided we’d get to our hotel, have some champagne, sleep for 10 hours, then bone in the morning."

"11/10 highly recommend."

- SoberJudgment





Wedding days are meant to be a celebration of love and new beginnings, and it's commonly celebrated with all the people the newlyweds love, so it makes sense for the gathering and the party to take up all the time and energy the couple has to give.

While they have the rest of their lives to be intimate, this is the moment to celebrate the start of their new lives together, and maybe that's what should be focused on instead.