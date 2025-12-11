Skip to content

People Break Down Which Television Dads Were Actually The Best At Parenting

People Reveal The Real Reason Their Last Relationship Didn't Work Out

Reddit user MathematicianSea9149 asked: "Why did your last relationship not work out?"

John Curtis
Dec 11, 2025
"It's not you, it's me", "just not feeling it", "wrong time, wrong place."

Just a few of the generic reasons people give as an excuse for why they decided to end their relationships.

Of course, the reason most relationships end is much less simple and far more nuanced.

More often than not, though, people don't want to get into something so complicated with the partner they are about to end things with.

A recent Redditor was curious to hear the actual, more complex reasons people ended their most recent relationships, leading them to ask:

"Why did your last relationship not work out?"

Sensing An Unfortunate Pattern

"I'm a foster girlfriend."

"I get them ready for their next girlfriend, who they end up marrying."

"Seriously..."

"It's happened multiple times..."

"The explanation for every break up is the wrong person at the wrong time."

"Never had big fights or anything."

"Things just get difficult with life and they decide they would rather work through it single vs together."- arn2gm

One Was Enough...

"Poor communication, a loss of trust, a lack of respect, or unresolved past trauma."- Easy_shop_oficial

Monogamy Isn't For Everyone

"Massive avoidant attachment issues."

"He rarely followed through on his commitments, big or small."

"He was secretive and masked it as being 'quiet' or 'independent', and ultimately needed a lot of reassurance and validation (secretly) from other women all of the time."

"I could have been the juiciest peach in the orchard, but his ego needed the fruit platter."- goodnessgravybaby

Not All Obstacles Can Be Overcome

"Lack of sexual chemistry which sucks because we would probably be married now if we did."- Ok-Square-8652

As Well They Should Have!

"I got tired of him gaslighting me, screaming at me, and generally being a narcissistic prick."- Villiblom

The Most Unlikely And Unexpected Of Times And Places

"No idea."

"Everything was good."

"We were mid sexy times."

"Something we had done hundreds of times."

"She all of a sudden had a panic attack while we were switching positions."

"We stopped, of course."

"She stayed the night."

"Hung out with me one more time, we just had food and watched a movie."

"No physical contact."

"Two days later, she ended it over text."- whole_chocolate_milk

Sometimes You Pay A Literal Price

"Dude decided he was into polyamory AFTER we put the deposit down on the wedding venue."

"I was out like 5k for my half, but ending things was the right thing to do."- hexxxus

Unsolved Mysteries

"Married 19 years and one day she just walked out."

"Months after the divorce was pretty much settled I asked her why... her response: 'It's for me to know."- Thumbszilla

Good Riddance!

"He was lazy and had zero work ethic lol."

"Was comfortable being complacent in a dead-end low-paying job rather than go to college or even learn some sort of skill and elevating his career or earning more income because he has wealthy parents (both of whom came from poor families and worked their asses off to get to where they are) he can fall back on, while simultaneously expecting me to be a SAHM and tradewife."

"Played video games for 12 hours a day on his off days from work."

"Spent every paycheck after bills were paid on action figures, collectibles, and Pokémon cards, yet constantly whined about being broke."

"Eventually I discovered he was cheating on me with a supervisor at his job as well as talking to women online for almost our entire relationship."

"He’d given me an STD that I still suffer from problems from to this day."

"He’d started emotionally abusing me so he could give himself a reason to hate me so that his affair would be justified in his mind."- Icy-Awareness-2542

We Learn From Our Mistakes

"I was a dumba**."

"We're friends but it won't ever go past that again."- sobernautica

Growing Up Comes In Many Forms

"She got angry that I was physically tired after an 8 hour visit to Disney World."

"Disney adults?"

"Never again."

"NEVER. AGAIN."- riotrun17

Hopefully Taken As A Sign

"She got tired of my drinking."

"Pretty much."- Strange_Vermicelli

Double Duplicity

"She was cheating on some dude with me for 6 months."

"Still recovering."- Easy_shop_oficial

We Can't Always Provide The Needed Help

"Her mental health took a nose dive."- RampagingBadgers

Going The Distance Isn't As Easy As It Seems

"We were long distance, and after a few years, closing that gap wasn't a priority for him."

"Eventually, it led to me feeling un-prioritized, and I left."

"He's a good guy tho, and I wish him all the happiness and health!"- Bloodthirsty_Kirby

There are almost always many reasons that a relationship doesn't end up working out.

Try as we might to fix these problems and make it work, sometimes the issues leading to a relationship ending are simply insurmountable.

Difficult as this is to accept at first, ultimately, we will learn that this is all for the best.

