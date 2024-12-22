Dad Gives Daughter Secret Service Treatment After She Wins Class President In Viral TikTok

A dad on TikTok went viral for the hilarious yet adorable way he celebrated his daughter's class presidential election victory.

TikToker @clevergirlscraft captured the sweet moment her husband played the part of a Secret Service agent to pick up their newly crowned class president from school, much to viewers' delight.

The proud father can be seen first in the driver's seat sporting shades, a dark suit, straight face and imaginary radio.

Text overlay reads, "POV: Your daughter wins class president so your husband does car line — Secret Service style,” as the dad asks:

“Has the eagle landed? Anybody have eyes on the eagle?”

From the backseat, the class president's sister chimes in:

“I’ll tell you when I have eyes on the eagle.”

The doting dad then blares “Hail to the Chief" just as his daughter emerges.

In the TikTok, the victor can be seen acting both embarrassed and thrilled over the special treatment as her friends look on and cheer.

As his daughter approaches, the father gives her a congratulatory hug before opening the front passenger door for her "Secret Service style."

You can watch below.

@clevergirlscraft If there’s one thing we’re going to do as a family it’s hype each other up! #classpresident #dadanddaughter #fyp

Viewers of the viral video, which has been seen more than 1.7 million times, felt the dad's intentionally-large acknowledgement of his daughter's win was parenting goals.

They were also incredibly entertained by the daughter's show of both gratitude and mortification.

A few even spotted friends in the background getting in on the celebration, as well.

Congratulations, Madam President! (And kudos to you, too, Dad.)