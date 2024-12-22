Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dad Gives Daughter Secret Service Treatment After She Wins Class President In Viral TikTok

TikTok screenshots of 'secret service' dad and daughter
@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

TikToker @clevergirlscraft filmed as her husband hilariously donned a suit and sunglasses to pick their daughter up from school after she won her election for class president.

AB Keith
By AB KeithDec 22, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

A dad on TikTok went viral for the hilarious yet adorable way he celebrated his daughter's class presidential election victory.

TikToker @clevergirlscraft captured the sweet moment her husband played the part of a Secret Service agent to pick up their newly crowned class president from school, much to viewers' delight.

The proud father can be seen first in the driver's seat sporting shades, a dark suit, straight face and imaginary radio.

Text overlay reads, "POV: Your daughter wins class president so your husband does car line — Secret Service style,” as the dad asks:

“Has the eagle landed? Anybody have eyes on the eagle?”

From the backseat, the class president's sister chimes in:

“I’ll tell you when I have eyes on the eagle.”

The doting dad then blares “Hail to the Chief" just as his daughter emerges.

In the TikTok, the victor can be seen acting both embarrassed and thrilled over the special treatment as her friends look on and cheer.

As his daughter approaches, the father gives her a congratulatory hug before opening the front passenger door for her "Secret Service style."

You can watch below.

@clevergirlscraft

If there’s one thing we’re going to do as a family it’s hype each other up! #classpresident #dadanddaughter #fyp

Viewers of the viral video, which has been seen more than 1.7 million times, felt the dad's intentionally-large acknowledgement of his daughter's win was parenting goals.

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

They were also incredibly entertained by the daughter's show of both gratitude and mortification.

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

A few even spotted friends in the background getting in on the celebration, as well.

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

@clevergirlscraft/TikTok

Congratulations, Madam President! (And kudos to you, too, Dad.)

Latest News

More from Trending

Woman's Story Of Getting Called A 'F***ing Socialist' For Kind Shopping Cart Gesture Has TikTok Cackling
@heyyyyitsray/TikTok

Woman's Story Of Getting Called A 'F***ing Socialist' For Kind Shopping Cart Gesture Has TikTok Cackling

A woman extended a kind gesture to an elderly stranger at a grocery store and got the worst reaction for it, and it prompted her to share the shocking encounter immediately on TikTok.

Ray, a.k.a TikToker @heyyyyitsray, posted the video with the text overlay that read, "Storytime: Grocery shopping at Aldi."

Keep ReadingShow less
JoJo Siwa
@pinknews/TikTok

JoJo Siwa Sparks Backlash With New 'Gay Pop' Tattoo—And Her Fans Have Jokes

The former child reality star JoJo Siwa is all grown up and continues to be a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry with her eye-raising antics and bonkers statements on social media.

Her latest stunt was getting a tattoo of the words, "CEO OF GAY POP," a reference to a statement she made expressing a desire to "start a new genre of music" she would call "gay pop."

Keep ReadingShow less
Trinity Rodman; Dennis Rodman
Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Opens Up About Fractured Relationship With Dad Dennis Rodman

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is one of America's most famous sports legends, but according to his daughter, he's a better athlete than a father.

Rodman's daughter, soccer star Trinity Rodman, recently spoke out about her famous dad on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and it wasn't particularly flattering.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Elton John and Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Elton John Jokes About Why His 'S**t' Birth Name Was Actually 'Spot On'

Legendary singer Elton John explained during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he hated his birth name Reginald but that it fits him nonetheless given his sexuality.

John, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, reflected on the transformation that propelled him to stardom, emphasizing the importance of shedding the name given to him by his parents to forge his own identity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Trump
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Eric Trump Hit With Instant Backlash After Calling For Canada To Be '51st State'

President-elect Donald Trump's son Eric Trump was hit with fierce online backlash after he repeated his father's bizarre call to make Canada the "51st state" of the U.S.

Donald Trump has been trolling Canada's PM Justin Trudeau, suggesting that the United States annex Canada and make Trudeau governor.

Keep ReadingShow less