TikToker Edits Dad's Disney Vacation Into Horror Movie After It Keeps Getting Interrupted By 'Work Emergency'

Sometimes you can only realize how bad a situation has gotten when you see it in a photo or video.

TikToker @themouselets works in civil engineering and is a part-time Disney content creator, making frequent trips to the park, but it's still a rare occurrence for her to be able to go with her entire family.

But their week-long family vacation to Disney didn't look the way anyone would expect a family vacation at Disney to look. Though the whole family was there for the entire week and shared an impressive suite on campus, they had an additional "cast member" who clearly thought it was the main character: a work laptop.

At the end of the trip while going through photos and videos, TikToker @themouselets put together a video of snippets of her dad working around the park, from sitting on random benches scrolling through his phone, to finding random places to prop his laptop to review something, to answering questions while on a roller coaster.

She set the video to music commonly used in scary movies, calling the constant barrage of work emergencies like something out of a horror movie.

The TikToker captioned the video:

"Why does every single dad at Disney have a work emergency, WHY?"

You can watch the video here:

@themouselets why does every single dad at disney have a work emergency like WHY #disneyworld #disneyfamily #disneyparks #disneyplus #disneycast

Fellow TikTokers felt terrible for the dad.

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

With or without the music, some ascertained that this was absolutely a horror movie.

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

Others agreed, pointing out that work should never be this important.

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

@themouselets/TikTok

The worst part was that this iss a problem that runs in the family.

TikToker @themouselets shared another horror movie video, this time featuring her brother, who was also notably glued to his laptop and phone for the entire trip.

The TikToker captioned the second video:

"[I'm editing] it like a horror movie, because IT WAS [a horror movie]. Between my dad and my brother, there was a laptop out at all times."

You can watch that video here:

@themouselets editing it like a horror movie bc IT WAS between my dad and brother there was a laptop out at all times #disneyworld #disneyfamily #disneyparks #disneyplus #disneycast

It's important to commit yourself to your work and to work hard, but it's just as important to live your life and to make important memories with your loved ones.

While working this hard may have been the very thing that makes regular visits to Disney a possibility for this family, it seems the family needs to work out some boundaries so they can maximize their magical fun while in the park.