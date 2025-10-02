Skip to content

Liberal TikToker Mortified After Discovering That Her Therapist Is Hardcore MAGA

Viral Video Of Woman Getting Stuck In Cruise Ship's Waterslide Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Screenshots from @kaylamierzejewski's TikTok video
@kaylamierzejewski/TikTok

A video on TikTok of a woman who got stuck in the middle of a waterslide on a cruise is going viral—and viewers are horrified.

Oct 02, 2025
Most of us have at least one irrational fear tucked away in our closets, and after today's TikTok video, a new one might be unlocked for some viewers.

The problem is, maybe this fear isn't so irrational after all.

While on board a cruise ship, TikToker @kaylamierzejewski looked out at the waterslide, which extends out from the cruise ship's upper deck and is suspended over the ocean, and was horrified to see a fellow passenger trapped inside.

A woman in a dark one-piece suit went down the cruise ship's waterslide and got stuck in one of the lower tubes. The waterslide was a combination of clear tubes and opaque, dark gray tubes, and the woman was lying on one of the clear sections of the tube, ocean waves crashing against the side of the cruise ship below her.

The TikToker continued to record as the woman painstakingly tried to scoot her way through the tube. When she did made no progress moving down in the tube, she started scooting backwards and disappeared into one of the opaque sections of the tube as the video ended.

You can watch the video here:

Nothing beats a jet 2 holiday! #cruise #jet2holiday #waterslide #scary #allsokay

Fellow TikTokers were traumatized on the woman's behalf.

New nightmares and irrational fears were born with the viewing of this video as TikTokers questioned whether the woman was okay, and if so, how she eventually got out of the tube.

According to TikToker @IXImisterwolfXI, the tube the woman got stuck in was a sort of propeller tube, which shoots the passenger up through the loop of the tube—but having lost momentum, she got stuck in the bottom of the tube instead of going over the top.

NCL Waterslide #cruise #jet2holidays

He also recently went viral for having gone through the same thing while aboard the Norwegian Bliss to Mexico.

The TikToker revealed that in the opaque tube area that the woman had crawled into, there was an escape hatch that passengers could use to get out of the slide if they were not properly propelled over the top. Though he was not on the same cruise as her, he claimed that this was how he got out of the slide and assumed that she had done the same.

Since this same phenomenon happened to two passengers in very close succession, it seems that the ride might need a little more work to prevent further passengers from having to utilize that escape hatch.

