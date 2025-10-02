Skip to content

Teacher Reveals The Hilariously Familiar Way Kids Are Getting Around School Phone Bans

Liberal TikToker Mortified After Discovering That Her Therapist Is Hardcore MAGA

Screenshots from ​@nicolekatelynn1's TikTok video
@nicolekatelynn1/TikTok

TikToker @nicolekatelynn1 shared how she "made the mistake" of looking up her therapist online, only to discover that she's a huge Trump supporter—and she asked viewers if she overreacted by switching therapists right away.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 02, 2025
There used to be a time where politics did not have to come into every room or be a part of every conversation. But in a world with President Trump and MAGA, it's not as simple as being Red, Blue, or Green anymore.

Now, the sociopolitical climate is dangerous for many people and still very stress-inducing for others. It's important to surround ourselves with people who make us feel safe and seen—and unfortunately, that might mean cutting out people who have "different beliefs" than we do.

Because it all goes much deeper than "beliefs" now. And TikToker @nicolekatelynn1 shockingly had to discover the gravity of sharing different beliefs with someone...during her therapy sessions.

The TikToker sat down, already mid-crashout when she started the video, in which she explained that she'd been bored, curious, and nosy, as we all are sometimes, and she'd Googled her therapist just to learn a little more about her. But what she found, after everything she'd openly shared during their last few months of sessions, made her feel unsafe and "invaded."

Not only was TikToker @nicolekatelynn1 a liberal and her therapist was a Republican, but her therapist's social media was full of red hats, MAGA, and Charlie Kirk content, and she had the Israeli flag in her social media bio.

The TikToker brought this to her community's attention, because she wondered if she was overreacting for switching to a new therapist immediately, and intended to discuss political stances during the first meeting.

You can watch the video here:

@nicolekatelynn1

Fellow TikTokers reassured TikToker @nicolekatelynn1 that she needed a therapist who she felt safe with and could trust.

Politics did not used to have such an extreme hold over our identities, our relationships, and our stances about the world. But that time has passed, and we have to act accordingly.

That's especially true in a space that is as vulnerable as therapy.

A therapist has to make their patients feel safe, heard, and supported, and patients need to know that if they ever need help, that their therapist will be someone that they can count on. In today's political climate, working with someone of a differing party offers no such guarantee.

