Carnival Cruises Just Teamed Up With Van Leeuwen To Make A Sunscreen-Flavored Ice Cream—And Yes, You Read That Right

Van Leeuwen has built its reputation on taking ice cream flavors where no pint has gone before. Dill pickle, Hidden Valley Ranch, pizza, Kraft mac and cheese—you name it, they’ve churned it.
Their latest stunt is no different: “Carnival Sunscreen,” a cheeky nod to summer, available exclusively on Carnival Cruise Line.
Before anyone gets the idea of slathering the frozen dessert on a sunburn, TikTok influencers were quick to clarify: this one’s for eating, not SPF. Packaged in a red carton with blue-and-white accents to mimic Carnival’s ships, the flavor leans more piña colada than Coppertone.
The ingredient list includes cream, coconut cream, milk, cane sugar, egg yolks, cocoa butter, vanilla extract, natural flavors, and a pinch of sea salt. In other words, it smells like sunscreen but tastes like vacation. For now, you won’t find it in stores—Carnival only shipped a few 16-ounce containers to influencers, media, and partners.
Carnival explained in a press release:
“The flavor is designed as a cheeky nod to summer’s signature scent and aims to combat what Carnival calls the ‘End-of-Summer Scaries.’”
In other words, they’re betting a coconut cone can keep you from crying into your pumpkin spice latte.
You can view the chill flavor reveal posting below:
Influencers, including TikToker @theerichammer, got first dibs after buzzing about the flavor on social media.
In a video, he disclosed:
“In addition to my aspirations as a young child to be an ice cream man, I wear more sunscreen than almost anyone…”
Somewhere, dermatologists are slow-clapping his dedication while silently praying he never mistakes SPF50 for coconut cream.
You can watch the video below:
@theerichammer
As a once-aspiring ice cream man and avid sunscreen applicant, I am uniquely qualified to weigh in here. Would you try the @carnival x @Van Leeuwen Ice Cream new collab? #ad #CarnivalPartner #eatingshow #tastetest #foodreview
Actor Jonathan Bennett also joined the taste-test bandwagon, giving the flavor his own tropical seal of approval:
“It does taste like sunscreen, but in a good way. It tastes like you’re eating vacation.”
His Instagram video can be found here:
Clearly, if Aaron Samuels says sunscreen ice cream is fetch, who are we to argue?
Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, Carnival’s chief marketing officer, summed up the project in an email:
“We wanted a collaboration that captures vacation vibes and sends the message that summer can be endless.”
Of course, there’s more at stake here than just a quirky flavor. Carnival has been searching for ways to attract travelers again after a challenging decade marked by post-pandemic fears, rising fuel prices, uncertain demand, and stiff competition from rival cruise lines.
A bold Van Leeuwen collaboration is less about the product itself and more about keeping Carnival at the top of mind—even for those who haven’t booked a trip.
For those who don’t know, now you know: Van Leeuwen began as a humble New York City food truck in 2008, founded by brothers Pete and Ben (no relation to Jerry) Van Leeuwen and Australian partner Laura O’Neill. Their mission: create “purer ice cream” using high-quality ingredients like Ceylon cinnamon, Sicilian pistachios, and vanilla from Papua New Guinea.
Since then, the brand has evolved from cult favorite to frozen-aisle heavyweight. A $18.7 million investment in 2020 fueled rapid expansion, with more than 70 scoop shops open by the end of 2024.
Seasonal drops continue to keep fans guessing—such as the 2025 Summer lineup featuring Alfonso mango sorbet and Sweet Corn with a blueberry jam swirl, or the 2024 Spring special with Vegan Blue Amaretto and matcha cake.
And now, excuse me while I debate whether to grab a vanilla pint from my freezer—or just book a Carnival cruise and call it “research.”