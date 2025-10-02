Woman Makes 'Wheel Of Fortune' History With $1 Million Win—But Fans Can't Help But Think The Same Thing

What would you do with a million dollars?

That’s the question Christina Derevjanik, a 34-year-old marketing manager from Stamford, Connecticut, suddenly had to answer after becoming just the fourth contestant in Wheel of Fortune history to win the million-dollar prize.

Her record-breaking moment aired Tuesday night, though it was actually taped back in May—meaning Derevjanik had to keep the life-changing secret under wraps for months, even from her new boyfriend.

“He had no idea,” she told the New York Post , noting that they had only been dating a few weeks when she spun her way into the show’s million-dollar club.

Forget splitting the bill—she just bought the whole restaurant.

And was he upset about the pricey secret? Hardly:

“He called me and was just so excited. He is absolutely thrilled for me.”

It didn’t look promising at first. Derevjanik lost both toss-up puzzles and had a shaky start to the night. But early in the game, she landed on the elusive $1 million wedge. From there, her luck snowballed. She picked up $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round.

Choosing the category “Living Things,” Derevjanik solved the puzzle “PACK OF COYOTES” with ease.

When host Ryan Seacrest opened her envelope, he revealed the million-dollar prize as confetti rained down:

“Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.”

The iconic Vanna White hugged her as the audience erupted in cheers.

You can watch the historic moment below:

- YouTube Wheel of Fortune

If it were me, that money would disappear into rent, debt, and one reckless LaBuBu run.

On Good Morning America, Derevjanik admitted she was still in disbelief:

“As soon as the clock started, I just said the answer, and for a second, I forgot about the million-dollar wedge. Then Ryan opened it, and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. This is real.’”

Before she played, Derevjanik mentioned that her boss was with her at the taping. Seacrest asked what she would do if she were to win.

She teased:

“I may be putting in my two weeks, but we won’t tell her that yet…”

But she quickly clarified afterward:

“I’m not quitting the job. My boss is very happy. I will continue working for her, and I was just so excited that she could be part of the experience.”

And in this government shutdown economy , she really shouldn’t. After all, not all of that million makes it to the bank. Between federal and Connecticut state taxes , Derevjanik is expected to walk away with about $660,000 of her $1,035,155 jackpot. She’s leaning toward taking the lump sum, telling The Post it’s the fastest way to pay off her student loans and buy her first home.

On social media, fans celebrated her win with a mix of shock, joy, and dread about just how big a bite the IRS would take out of that million-dollar check.

@realityreconstruction/TikTok

@charlesking496/TikTok

@gabbylynette/TikTok

@blksethrogen420/TikTok

@jessem6960/TikTok

@browserpowergaming/TikTok

Excluding Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, only three other contestants in the show’s history have ever won more than $1 million: Michelle Loewenstein earned $1.026 million in 2008, Autumn Erhard won $1.030 million in 2013, and Sarah Manchester took home $1.017 million in 2014.

Looks like the million-dollar club is still a girls-only club—and Christina just claimed her seat at the table.

As for splurges? Not a flashy car or designer wardrobe.

Instead, Derevjanik says her chocolate lab, Hazel, will be the one living the good life:

“I think I’m going to have to spoil my dog. She’s going to be a lucky little chocolate lab over the next year.”

Looks like Hazel just became the real winner of Wheel of Fortune.

You can watch her Good Morning America interview below: