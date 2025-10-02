Skip to content

Woman Offers Warning After 'Botox Fail' Leaves Her Unable To Open Her Eye—And Yikes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Makes 'Wheel Of Fortune' History With $1 Million Win—But Fans Can't Help But Think The Same Thing

A Stamford marketing manager became just the fourth Wheel of Fortune contestant to win $1 million.
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Christina Derevjanik was overjoyed after winning the rare $1 million prize on Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday, and host Ryan Seacrest wondered if she would be quitting her job—but viewers aren't so sure that's even feasible nowadays.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 02, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

What would you do with a million dollars?

That’s the question Christina Derevjanik, a 34-year-old marketing manager from Stamford, Connecticut, suddenly had to answer after becoming just the fourth contestant in Wheel of Fortune history to win the million-dollar prize.

Her record-breaking moment aired Tuesday night, though it was actually taped back in May—meaning Derevjanik had to keep the life-changing secret under wraps for months, even from her new boyfriend.

“He had no idea,” she told the New York Post, noting that they had only been dating a few weeks when she spun her way into the show’s million-dollar club.

Forget splitting the bill—she just bought the whole restaurant.

And was he upset about the pricey secret? Hardly:

“He called me and was just so excited. He is absolutely thrilled for me.”

It didn’t look promising at first. Derevjanik lost both toss-up puzzles and had a shaky start to the night. But early in the game, she landed on the elusive $1 million wedge. From there, her luck snowballed. She picked up $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round.

Choosing the category “Living Things,” Derevjanik solved the puzzle “PACK OF COYOTES” with ease.

When host Ryan Seacrest opened her envelope, he revealed the million-dollar prize as confetti rained down:

“Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.”

The iconic Vanna White hugged her as the audience erupted in cheers.

You can watch the historic moment below:

- YouTubeWheel of Fortune

If it were me, that money would disappear into rent, debt, and one reckless LaBuBu run.

On Good Morning America, Derevjanik admitted she was still in disbelief:

“As soon as the clock started, I just said the answer, and for a second, I forgot about the million-dollar wedge. Then Ryan opened it, and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. This is real.’”

Before she played, Derevjanik mentioned that her boss was with her at the taping. Seacrest asked what she would do if she were to win.

She teased:

“I may be putting in my two weeks, but we won’t tell her that yet…”

But she quickly clarified afterward:

“I’m not quitting the job. My boss is very happy. I will continue working for her, and I was just so excited that she could be part of the experience.”

And in this government shutdown economy, she really shouldn’t. After all, not all of that million makes it to the bank. Between federal and Connecticut state taxes, Derevjanik is expected to walk away with about $660,000 of her $1,035,155 jackpot. She’s leaning toward taking the lump sum, telling The Post it’s the fastest way to pay off her student loans and buy her first home.

On social media, fans celebrated her win with a mix of shock, joy, and dread about just how big a bite the IRS would take out of that million-dollar check.

@realityreconstruction/TikTok

@charlesking496/TikTok

@gabbylynette/TikTok

@blksethrogen420/TikTok

@jessem6960/TikTok

@browserpowergaming/TikTok

Excluding Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, only three other contestants in the show’s history have ever won more than $1 million: Michelle Loewenstein earned $1.026 million in 2008, Autumn Erhard won $1.030 million in 2013, and Sarah Manchester took home $1.017 million in 2014.

Looks like the million-dollar club is still a girls-only club—and Christina just claimed her seat at the table.

As for splurges? Not a flashy car or designer wardrobe.

Instead, Derevjanik says her chocolate lab, Hazel, will be the one living the good life:

“I think I’m going to have to spoil my dog. She’s going to be a lucky little chocolate lab over the next year.”

Looks like Hazel just became the real winner of Wheel of Fortune.

You can watch her Good Morning America interview below:

- YouTubeGood Morning America

Latest News

Woman crying
Trending

People Share The Wildest Thing Someone Said To Them When They Were In A Bad Place Emotionally

Creepy house
Trending

The Creepiest Unexplainable Things People Have Seen With Their Own Eyes

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of JD Vance from AI-generated video
Political News

Gavin Newsom Just Epically Trolled JD Vance Over Tariffs With An AI Video About Couches

Screenshots of Kelly Clarkson's conversation with bus drivers from Texas flood
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Honors Texas Flood Heroes In Emotional Return To Her Talk Show Following Ex's Death

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Walton Goggins; Pete Davidson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Walton Goggins Speaks Out After Pete Davidson Predicts Fans Will 'Turn On' Him Like They Did Pedro Pascal

Pete Davidson went viral recently for calling out the weird online backlash to actor Pedro Pascal's unstoppable career trajectory in recent years.

And he thinks White Lotus star Walton Goggins is next.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alabama State University Honeybeez
@the.asuhoneybeez/Instagram

College Announcer Apologizes After Sparking Outrage With Body-Shaming Comment About Plus-Size Dance Team

In the United States, there are 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—schools founded when segregation laws and racist policies kept Black men and women from higher education. The schools developed their own unique culture and customs around stepping, marching band, drum majors, and majorettes.

HBCU majorettes march with the band, dance, and have stand battles during games. The dance style and moves are unique to Black culture, but have spread beyond the HBCUs to high schools and dance schools across the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters discussing Barron Trump
Fox News

Fox News Hosts Spark Disgust After Speculating If Barron Trump Got Laid On Recent Date

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas were widely mocked after they devoted an unusually fawning segment to Barron Trump and hoped that he got laid after he brought a date to Trump Tower.

Watters claimed Barron Trump—the youngest child of President Donald Trump—had recently brought a woman to Trump Tower in New York City and “shut the whole floor down so he could be alone.” He also cited a People magazine article in which unnamed sources described Barron as “a ladies’ man,” “really popular with the ladies,” and “tall and handsome.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Ted Cruz
C-SPAN 3

Ted Cruz Roasted After Making Awkward 'Verbal Slip' About 'Pedophiles'—And Oops!

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was widely mocked after he championed bipartisan agreement during a Senate hearing—only to make an unfortunate gaffe that made him look as if he was defending "pedophiles" in the process.

Cruz was responding to a remark New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker made about the need for bipartisan agreement when he said... well, this:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jane Goodall; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Clip Of Jane Goodall Analyzing Trump's Chimp-Like Behavior Goes Viral After Her Death

After renowned primatologist and environmental activist Jane Goodall died at the age of 91 on Wednesday, a video of remarks she made in a 2022 MSNBC interview during which she compared then-former President Donald Trump to a "male chimpanzee" resurfaced.

Goodall was the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees. She is best known for her 60-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees since she first went to Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in 1960, where she witnessed human-like behaviors amongst chimpanzees, including armed conflict.

Keep ReadingShow less