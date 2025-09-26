Skip to content

Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Spent 8 Days In Jail After Believing The Rapture Was Coming

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pete Davidson Perfectly Calls Out People Who Hate That Pedro Pascal Is In Everything Now

Pete Davidson; Pedro Pascal
Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The SNL alum shared on Theo Von's podcast how ridiculous people are for hating that Pedro Pascal is in so many things after he was a struggling actor for decades.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 26, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Until recently, Pedro Pascal was the internet's #1 "daddy." But it seems now some people think he's a bit overexposed—and SNL alum Pete Davidson isn't having it.

During a visit to comedian Theo Von's podcast, Davidson had some choice words for Pascal's new "haters."

Davidson used Pascal as an example of a wider point about fame: The audience blows you up, but the moment you hit it big, they start to tear you down.

@theo.von.fan.account

Hollywood moves fast #PedroPascal #Fame #CelebrityCulture #SuccessJourney #Adjustment #PublicPerception #Hollywood #StruggleToSuccess #Actors #PeteDavidson #TheoVon

Davidson told Von:

“He’s worked so hard, he’s been a struggling actor, blows up so f--ing hard, everyone’s like ‘daddy!’…
"And then a year later he’s like in everything now because he’s big and everyone’s like ‘go the f-- away dude!’”

Pascal is definitely a perfect example of this trend. He toiled away in relative obscurity for nearly 20 years before hitting it big in projects like The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984.

He's "everywhere" now because he earned it, but the internet seems to have decided he's overexposed lately. Never mind that Pascal being "in everything" now is in fact a response to the internet's own obsession with him.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Davidson went on to tell Von how silly he finds this.

“It’s like, what the f--- dude?? You’ve got to give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame…"
"It’s like we build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn [on them]."

Davidson's comments proved divisive on social media, with many of Pascal's "haters" doubling down.




But others were firmly in agreement with Davidson, saying Pascal has every right to work as much as he can while he's popular.



It's worth noting that the discourse against Pascal, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ people and a queer icon in his own right (in part because of his own rumored LGBTQ+ identity), seems to be led by straight men with a conservative bent. Surely just a coincidence!

Anyway, if anyone's bothered by Pascal's supposed "overexposure" it doesn't seem to be Pascal himself, who is said to be currently in negotiations to replace Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes' forthcoming gay romantic drama De Noche. Sorry, haters.

Latest News

Donald and Eric Trump
Political News

Eric Trump Raises Eyebrows After Claiming He Watched Trump 'Literally Stop A War'

Sadiq Khan; Donald Trump
Political News

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Just Reacted To Trump's Repeated Attacks On Him—And It's Honestly Iconic

Two separate beds in the bedroom
Trending

People Confess The Silliest Reasons They Stopped Being Intimate With Someone

Cruz Ripped After Claiming Kamala Harris Is 'Bigoted' For Not Picking Pete Buttigieg As Her Running Mate
2024 Election

Cruz Ripped After Claiming Kamala Harris Is 'Bigoted' For Not Picking Pete Buttigieg As Her Running Mate

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @kaylenhailey's TikTok video
@kaylenhailey/TikTok

TikToker Stunned After Trader Joe's Cashier Hints That She Should Wash Her Reusable Grocery Bags

A fairly easy rule of thumb when it comes to cleaning is, if you've used it, it will need to be cleaned.

This sounds overwhelming on the surface, but there are some items, like window blinds and bicycle seats, that don't need to be cleaned every single time we've used them, so the chores balance out over time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person holding an inPhone; Screenshot from TikToker @bkharthun's video
KinoMasterskaya; @bkharthun/TikTok

The iPhone's Sinister-Looking Red Clock Is Going Viral—And It's Divided The Internet

Late in 2023, part of the iOS 17 update on the iPhone was the implementation of the iPhone's "Standby night mode."

This mode is only activated at night and if the phone is placed horizontally instead of vertically.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan Walters
Fox News @ Night/YouTube

People Cheer Resignation Of MAGA Official Who Mandated Charlie Kirk Student Organizations In Schools

On Tuesday, embattled MAGA Republican Oklahoma State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters joined the ranks of conservatives exploiting the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk for political clout or to distract the public from their poor job performance or personal scandals.

In Walters' case, the latter is most likely.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Joe Biden
Leon Neal/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

White House Blasted After Replacing Biden's Official Portrait In The Pettiest Way

President Donald Trump's White House is known to be a petty place and now it's being called out again after assistant Margo Martin and shared a video of a hallway filled with the portraits of former U.S. presidents—and paused on former President Biden's new "portrait" of an autopen signature.

Martin announced that "The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade," and the video she shared pans over multiple portraits of former presidents before lingering on an image of Biden's autopen signature.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain's show postponed

Apple TV+ fans had been eagerly awaiting this week’s debut of The Savant, a crime thriller starring Oscar winner Jessica Chastain as an undercover investigator who infiltrates internet hate groups to prevent extremist violence. But just days before its release, the streamer abruptly announced the show is on hold—and Chastain isn’t on board with that decision.

The series is inspired by Andrea Stanley’s 2019 Cosmopolitan article “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” The piece profiled a real-life investigator nicknamed “K,” known as “The Savant,” who immersed herself in extremist communities online.

Keep ReadingShow less