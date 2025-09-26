Pete Davidson Perfectly Calls Out People Who Hate That Pedro Pascal Is In Everything Now

Until recently, Pedro Pascal was the internet's #1 "daddy." But it seems now some people think he's a bit overexposed—and SNL alum Pete Davidson isn't having it.

During a visit to comedian Theo Von's podcast, Davidson had some choice words for Pascal's new "haters."

Davidson used Pascal as an example of a wider point about fame: The audience blows you up, but the moment you hit it big, they start to tear you down.

@theo.von.fan.account Hollywood moves fast #PedroPascal #Fame #CelebrityCulture #SuccessJourney #Adjustment #PublicPerception #Hollywood #StruggleToSuccess #Actors #PeteDavidson #TheoVon

Davidson told Von:

“He’s worked so hard, he’s been a struggling actor, blows up so f--ing hard, everyone’s like ‘daddy!’…

"And then a year later he’s like in everything now because he’s big and everyone’s like ‘go the f-- away dude!’”

Pascal is definitely a perfect example of this trend. He toiled away in relative obscurity for nearly 20 years before hitting it big in projects like The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984.

He's "everywhere" now because he earned it, but the internet seems to have decided he's overexposed lately. Never mind that Pascal being "in everything" now is in fact a response to the internet's own obsession with him.

- YouTube youtu.be

Davidson went on to tell Von how silly he finds this.

“It’s like, what the f--- dude?? You’ve got to give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame…"

"It’s like we build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn [on them]."

Davidson's comments proved divisive on social media, with many of Pascal's "haters" doubling down.













But others were firmly in agreement with Davidson, saying Pascal has every right to work as much as he can while he's popular.









It's worth noting that the discourse against Pascal, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ people and a queer icon in his own right (in part because of his own rumored LGBTQ+ identity), seems to be led by straight men with a conservative bent. Surely just a coincidence!

Anyway, if anyone's bothered by Pascal's supposed "overexposure" it doesn't seem to be Pascal himself, who is said to be currently in negotiations to replace Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes' forthcoming gay romantic drama De Noche. Sorry, haters.