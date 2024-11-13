Skip to content
'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant's Hilariously Incorrect Answer Has Stunned Viewers Cackling

Vanna White with 'Wheel of Fortune' game board
Wheel of Fortune

Contestant Will Jordan was sure he knew the answer to a "Phrase" puzzle—but his guess was an epic fail.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh Mochizuki Nov 13, 2024
Retired Coast Guard veteran Will Jordan from Wethersfield, Connecticut, left the internet in stitches after hilariously declaring the wrong answer as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

Jordan was one of three former service members competing in the special Veteran's Day episode of the popular game show, renamed "Will of Fortune" that night after he made a humorous impression on viewers for his "frank" response.

The category in which he failed to solve the puzzle was "Phrase," and he was determined to call out the answer without really thinking about it as so many contestants do.

After he filled the board with three Us, the incomplete puzzle appeared as: _ _ _ E / _OURSE_F / A / ROUN_ / OF / A_ _ _ AUSE.

"I'd like to solve the puzzle," Jordan told host Ryan Seacrest, who picked up the mantle for retired host Pat Sajak on September 9, 2024.

As silence befell the studio, Seacrest replied, "Okay Will, let's hear it."

To which Jordan answered:

“Treat yourself a round of sausage."

Sony GIF by Sausage Party Giphy

His answer was the wurst… but at least he gave it his best shot.

After Seacrest confirmed, "I'm sorry, that's not it," fellow player, Air Force veteran Kitina Thomas, saved the day with the correct answer: “Give yourself a round of applause.”

You can view a clip here.

Seacrest minimized Jordan's embarrassment by assuring him:

"Although, Will, I kind of like yours better. That sounds better than just clapping right now.”

Being a good sport, Jordan acknowledged his wrong answer and laughed along with the crowd.

Social media users were eating up the sausage snafu.




Others cut the veteran some slack.





After the end of the show, social media correspondent Maggie Sajak, the daughter of retired host Pat Sajak, asked Jordan what was going through his head during his hilarious gaffe.

"When the lights are on and you know, the stars…Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, I just went blank," he recalled.

Jordan then told Sajak the best consolation prize would be her father's reaction.

He told the 29-year-old:

"But if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it."

Jordan, who is a Police Sergeant in the town of Newington, joked he'd probably find sausages crammed in his locker and police car when he returned to work.

"We'll have fun with it," said the humble contestant.

Meanwhile, back at home, Jordan turned his game show fail into a positive by hosting a viewing party for friends, family, and work colleagues. Proceeds from the party went to a local food bank.

You can watch a news report here.

The 49-year-old came in third place with $8,000.

But he still came home a weiner.

Thank you for your service, Will!

