JD Vance Slammed For His Comically Evil Laugh After Fox Host Asks Him About Running For President In 2028

JD Vance
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

During a recent Fox News interview, Vance cackled cartoonishly when asked about whether he hopes Trump will support him at the top of the 2028 Republican ticket over Marco Rubio, and internet users were quick to call our his laugh.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 19, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance appeared on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum. During the segment, Vance was asked about his future plans.

MacCallum played a clip of President Donald Trump calling Vance "fantastic," but also praising the "great job" Secretary of State Marco Rubio is doing. The Fox host then asked the VP if he wished Trump would would endorse him for President over Rubio.

Both men have been suggested as potential successors to Trump if the current POTUS survives until 2028 and doesn't decide to try to cancel the election or run for a third term in spite of the U.S. Constitution's 22nd Amendment's presidential term limit.

Vance responded:

"I think it’s so interesting the media wants to create this conflict where there just isn’t any conflict. Marco’s doing a great job, I’m trying to do as good of a job as I can, the president’s doing a great job, we’re going to keep on working together."

MacCallum replied:

"But surely as Vice President you’d like to be President."

Vance’s reaction to the question was described by one viewer as the "most cartoonishly evil laugh" they ever heard.

You can watch it here:


While he laughed, Vance said:

"Would I‽"

With some more cackling, Vance added:

"Well, look, I think, again, I’m going to try to do as good of a job as I can right now. So one of the things that I don’t like about this question and this entire perspective is I’ve been in this job for all of a year."

Vance’s total lack of experience in civil service and knowledge of how the federal government works is something his critics have frequently pointed out. Financed and groomed for a political role by German immigrant and billionaire Peter Thiel, Vance’s first ever run for political office was in 2022 as the Republican Senate candidate for Ohio.


@chrissy64/Bluesky

Like Trump, Vance never held office at the local or state level, giving them no experience in government. Then after a little more than a year as a Senator, Vance was on the MAGA Republican ticket for Vice President.

People were disturbed by Vance’s laugh, but answered the question for him.

That was an obviously fake laugh.
— Martha 🥄 near Seattle (@marthawt.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 5:37 PM


@gerstkitty/Bluesky


@katvanzan/Bluesky




He’s just waiting for Stump’s heart to stop.
— reneedodson.bsky.social (@reneedodson.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 10:56 AM



Agreed...it is laughable!
— Bill (@billpe.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 1:02 PM


@ghenguskahn/X


I would like him to be president this year. Preferably this week. But not in 2029.
— Lord Pinky (@hiddenpinky.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 4:39 PM


@theshawnstuckey.com/Bluesky


My God, he’s slimy. For a time, I hoped he was intelligent and maybe could navigate Trumpworld reasonably. But he’s completely destroyed himself.
— OregonKate13 (@oregonkate13.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 9:24 PM



One of the far-reaching dangers to the United States that electing an incompetent cretin like Donald Trump will do is encourage other horrible people, like JD Vance, Kristi Noem, and Stephen Miller, that their unlikability and incompetence won't effect their electability. Because they may be right.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 8:23 PM



There would be millions crawling over broken glass to make sure that that never happens…
— brbmd.bsky.social (@brbmd.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 7:03 PM



@starlightwishes/Bluesky


Vance concluded tap dancing around the direct question by saying:

"About six months ago—sorry, a year and six months ago—I asked the American people to give me this job that I have right now. Why don’t I do as good of a job as I can in this job, we’ll worry about the next job some time in the future."

Like most members of the Trump administration, Vance is waiting to see if Trump will try to violate the U.S. Constitution again by canceling elections he knows his enablers in the GOP will lose, canceling the next presidential election, running for a prohibited third term, or if his poor health and cognitive decline will catch up with him, before they commit to their own political aspirations.

They know the mere appearance of defying their Dear Leader will turn the ire of the MAGA minions on them.

They've all seen what happened to former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney and resigned Georgia MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

