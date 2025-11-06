Skip to content

Sean Hannity Roasted After Claiming His Friends In NYC Are 'Scared' After Mamdani's Win

Kidz Bop Just Released A Cover Of A Super Suggestive Sabrina Carpenter Song—And Fans Are Not OK

TikToker @richi_luvv; Sabrina Carpenter
@richi_luvv/TikTok; Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube

TikTokers are horrified after discovering that Kidz Bop released a cover of Sabrina Carpenter's song "Tears," which is highly sexually-suggestive.

By Peter KarlebyNov 06, 2025
Kidz Bop, the long-running music outfit that refashions pop songs for the ears of children, usually focuses on upbeat, bubble gum pop tunes, right?

It's like the kind of songs you'd hear at, say, the grocery store, retooled for the elementary school set.

But every now and then they decide to take one of pop's filthier tunes and retrofit it for tykes, and the results are... well, weird to say the least.

And the latest example is one of pop star Sabrina Carpenter's extremely suggestive tunes, "Tears"—and fans cannot handle the Kidz Bop version.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The Kidz Bop rendition is so weird and off-putting that many fans initially assumed it was AI satire. But nope! It's real.

For the uninitiated, the tears in question in Carpenter's "Tears" are not, shall we say, falling from her eyes. They are falling from... somewhere, uh... much lower on the female body?

Here, just let her tell it:

"I get wet at the thought of you"
"Being a responsible guy"
"Treating me like you're supposed to do"
"Tears run down my thighs"

So, you know, maybe we just leave the kids out of this one, right? Not if you're Kidz Bop!

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The Kidz Bop children—yes it's children who sing these songs, in case you didn't know—changed the lyrics to:

"I just smile at the thought of you"
"Being a responsible guy"
"Treating me like you're supposed to do"
"Tears fall from my eyes"

Which, okay fine, but at some point the Kidz Bop audience is gonna be in the car with mom and the real "Tears" is gonna come on and, uhhhhhhh... Did we really need to do this, Kidz Bop?!

@richi_luvv

Dear lord let the kids experience something #fyp #sabrinacarpenter #shortandsweet #mansbestfreind

People online are having a full-tilt meltdown over it, as they should!

Usually Kidz Bop retools are just sort of silly and funny but this one somehow feels deeply cursed.

And as several fans pointed out, of all the Sabrina Carpenter songs out there, THIS is the one they pick to remake?! Just do a kid-friendly version of "Espresso" and call it a day—we don't need to be doing all this!

@notowenleonard

THIS IS NOT OK #sabrinacarpenter #tears #kidzbop #trend #fyp

Yeah, people on social media were definitely not okay after hearing Kidz Bop's new jam.

vasosecret/TikTok

dontlookatmedoll156/TikTok

alyssa.b345/TikTok

EllieBelly/TikTok

Shelby Daniel/TikTok

J/TikTok

indigo1009/TikTok

Kam/TikTok

Anyway, you know the people at Kidz Bop knew exactly what they were doing and are howling at laughter about this, as they should be.

Laugh it up, guys... but in the words of Carpenter herself, "please, please, please" never do this again!

