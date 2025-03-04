Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fox Host Slammed For Blaming Trump's Economic Downturn On 'Biden Economy'

Screenshot of Larry Kudlow
Fox News

After the stock market fell a record 650 points thanks to Trump's tariffs, Larry Kudlow had the gall to blame the "Biden economy."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 04, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After the stock market fell a record 650 points thanks to President Donald Trump's latest tariffs, Larry Kudlow—who served as the Director of the National Economic Council during the first Trump administration—had the gall to blame the "Biden economy."

Kudlow's remarks came after U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Monday as investors prepared for Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which took effect at 12:01 am this morning. The Dow closed down 650 points, or 1.48%, at 43,191, after falling nearly 900 points during afternoon trading before recovering slightly. The S&P 500 fell 1.76%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.64%.

Additionally, the S&P 500 recorded its biggest single-day drop of the year, and the Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% since Trump assumed office on January 20.

Kudlow said:

"The Biden economy looks like it's tanking. Tax cuts and deregulation from President Trump are so important. I sure hope we hear a lot about it in the State of the Union message tomorrow. Meanwhile, the stock market is down almost 700 points."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Later, Kudlow, speaking to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, said:

"What's left of the Biden economy is slumping so badly, the legacy of the Biden economy. I want you to tell me, Karoline Leavitt, 'Larry, we're going to have lots of talk about tax cuts and deregulation and energy production and economic growth in [Trump's] State of the Union message tomorrow."
"I used to call it a 'growth year,' Karoline. We're going to have a growth year speech tomorrow to keep those animal spirits going. Tell me it's all true."

Leavitt replied:

"It's all true, Larry. I can confirm the president is going to talk about his economic agenda and truly, this administration is working around the clock to bring down the cost of living for the American people to deregulate the regulations that Joe Biden put on every industry across the board."
"Tax cuts are a huge priority for presidents and he'll be talking to Congress about that tomorrow night."

You can hear what they said in the video below.

After an election that was perceived as a referendum on Biden's stewardship of the economy, just a month into Trump’s presidency, public sentiment has taken a downturn. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index has dropped to its lowest point since last June. As the organization put it, “Pessimism about the future returned.”

The index has now fallen close to the discouraging levels seen in 2022, when inflation was at its peak, and the expectations index is hovering near territory typically linked to recession concerns.

But the stats show that the Biden economy, contrary to what Trump or his surrogates might say, was the strongest the U.S. had seen in decades.

The U.S. economy’s growth in 2024 outpaced expectations. For the second year in a row, real gross domestic product (GDP)—which measures the total value of the economy adjusted for inflation—surpassed predictions from both public and private analysts.

Though many households initially struggled with high post-pandemic prices, inflation eased significantly under Biden. All indicators are pointing to a resurgence under Trump.

Kudlow was called out for his gaslighting on behalf of his former boss.

He's right: Trump is tanking the Biden economy.
— Elliott Lusztig (@elliottlusztig.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 4:19 PM


He's got that right. The Biden economy that was humming along is tanking now (don't ask why?).
— JoyousPanther (@joyouspanther.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 4:05 PM



🤣 So let me get this straight… when Biden was president, and the stock markets were going through the roof it was because everyone knew that Trump would soon be in office. Now Trump is in office and the stock markets are tanking because of Biden. Who hasn’t been in office sinceJanuary.🤔Interesting.
— NoellaRetired! (@immabeeliever.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 4:13 PM


Speaking about the impact of tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Trump stated that the two trading partners had “no room” left to negotiate in order to avoid the levies, adding that he was using tariffs to “punish” countries that, in his words, were taking from the U.S. economy without giving enough in return.

On Monday, Trump also signed an executive order raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%, up from the previous 10%. He said the increase was intended to pressure Beijing to take stronger action to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States, arguing that China hadn’t done enough to address the issue of illegal drugs.

Following Trump’s remarks, the VIX — Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge — spiked to its highest level of the year.

Latest News

Millie Bobby Brown
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists For 'Bullying' Her Over Her Appearance In Powerful Video

Jasmine Crockett; Donald Trump
Political News

Jasmine Crockett Offers Fiery Reaction To Trump's 'Nightmare' Speech To Congress

Brie Clark; Simone Biles
Celebrities

College Gymnast Becomes First To Do Simone Biles Move—And Biles' Response Is Everything

More from News/political-news

Brooke Rollins
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Slammed For Bonkers Advice For Dealing With High Egg Prices

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins left people fuming after telling people who are frustrated with high egg prices to just buy some chickens to keep in their backyards.

Throughout his election campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly promised that his administration would take on high prices, even pledging to lower them on his very first day in office. However, the latest data tells a different story — inflation in the U.S. has actually climbed since he took over, unexpectedly rising to a six-month high of 3% in January.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maxim Naumov
Legacy On Ice

Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Plane Crash Performs Emotional Tribute

After the tragic D.C. plane crash in January, so much outrage ensued over Trump's comments and the role his cuts to the FAA may have played in the accident that it has become easy to forget the passengers who perished.

U.S. figure skater Maxim Naumov, however, is not among those with the privilege of doing so. He lost both of his parents, pairs skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, in the crash.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vintage photo of Dolly Parton with her husband Carl Dean
@dollyparton/Instagram

Dolly Parton Shares Heartbreaking Statement After Her Husband Of Nearly 60 Years Dies

Beloved country legend Dolly Parton is mourning the death of her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, who passed away Monday at the age of 82.

Parton's publicist shared a statement with the Associated Press indicating Dean died in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be laid to rest "in a private service with immediate family attending."

Keep ReadingShow less
Carnival float of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin naked in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images

German Carnival Float Roasts Trump And His Allies With Massive NSFW 'MAGA' Testicles

Republican President Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked in the form of effigies on several carnival floats parading down the streets of Düsseldorf and Cologne, Germany, on Shrove Monday.

The annual carnival, also known as Rose Monday, takes place in the Rhineland region in Germany. It is their version of Mardi Gras, and the highlight of the event is its satirical and graphic depictions of major political figures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance
Fox News

Vance Blasted After Latest Attack On 'Insane' Democrats Is A Spectacular Self-Own

Vice President J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he told Fox News personality Sean Hannity about how Democrats "repeat insane ideas" until people believe them—and critics pointed out the hypocrisy.

Vance said:

Keep ReadingShow less