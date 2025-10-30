Meteorologist Responds After CNN Airs Video Of Him Throwing Up While Flying Through Deadly Hurricane

There are, of course, some men who go above and beyond the expected gestures.

But are these gestures or behaviors something we should be happy about?

Or could they possibly be disguising things that should have us very concerned indeed.

Redditor Prestigious_Funny_94 was eager to heat the common behaviors from "nice guys" that are, in fact, serious cause for concern, leading them to ask:

"Women of Reddit, what's the most common 'nice guy' behavior that is actually a massive red flag?"

Never Drag Other People Down To Bring People Up

"When a compliment to you involved denigrating other women."- 0000udeis000

We'll Only Say This Once: NO MEANS NO!

"Feeling insulted when you say no thank you to something offered."

"Ex. Offering to carry something that looks heavy and then starting drama if the offer is rejected because it's not needed."

"Personally I don't like to accept help if it's not really needed, but appreciate and remember the kind offer."

"But if me being able to lift my own groceries on a regular basis makes him feel rejectetd as a person, that is some ridiculous drama, that I don't need in my life."- Specialist_Yak_2775

"Disrespecting boundaries."

"'I'll come pick you up'."

"Woman: 'No, thank you I don't need a ride'."

"'awww I INSIST, tell me your address and I'll come scoop you up'."

"Woman: 'really I'm good, I rather take my own vehicle'."

"'awww c'mon, don't you trust me?'"

"That pushy , can't take NO."

"Trying to be slick so they can get Info to probably stalk you."- WitchKid13

Don't Make Me Show You The Ring...

"I was recently told that there is something about me he can't stay away from. This is after I told him I am married and not interested in cheating on my spouse."- Mediocre_Tomatillo85

But Were You ASKED To Do That?...



"'Hey I did this for you, don't I get a date?'"- Tricky_Library_6288

Why Are They Even Mutually Exclusive?

"'I'll treat you like a princess', but not a human being."- arrec

Why Can't We Be Friends?



"Being a friend to you and hanging out, but then keep pushing for more even though you’ve already declined going out with them."

"They don’t move on and at the same time keep pushing passive-aggressively."- Midnight290

Same Place Where Your Tact Is... Nowhere To Be Found!

"'Where is my hug?'"- Icy_Gold_3866

Not Everyone Is An Actor



"Performative chivalry."- EsotericPharo

Assuming Can Make You Look Like An...



"Ordering for you at a restaurant."

"Don’t like it and don‘t need it."- Illustrious-Boot9064

Slow Down Buddy!

"Guys who immediately put you on a pedestal, start giving you compliments related to your personality before they actually know you, acting relationship-y before it’s appropriate."- actual--bees

Among Many Things That Should Never Be Forced

"'Smile for me'."- LastChristian

At Least That Makes One Of Us

"You're not like other girls."



"You're so mature for your age."- a_dork

"The Game Of Love" Is Just A Saying...

"Transactional relationships."

"Everything has a secret price tag attached."

"At first, it might seem like they’re very fair and want to make sure things fall out equally, like: "

“'He got me a birthday present so I’ll get him one'."

"But then they’re that way with everything."

"And all that 'chivalry' they’ve been showing you is just a secret tab that you’re running up that you’ll have to pay them in sex."

"That’s why so many of them feel like they’re owed it."- mfletcher1006

Nothing More Off-Putting Than "Mansplaining".

"When you disagree on something, they talk to you as if you're a child that doesn't understand basic concepts instead of, you know, an intelligent adult that doesn't agree with their opinion."- ArtisticMoth

Far too many people earn an undeserving lot in life thanks to their innate charm.

If you suspect something might be off, be sure to follow your instincts, and don't let that charm fool you...