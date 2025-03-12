Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report

FOX 35 Orlando meteorologist Brooks Garner warned his colleagues to "get under the desks" as a tornado hit the news station on Monday while he was reporting on the weather.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsMar 12, 2025
There's predicting the weather, then there's being in it.

Meteorologists are often seen either right in the middle of a weather event, soaking wet in a raincoat or huddled under a parka, or inside the climate-controlled studio in front of moving maps on the screen.

There are even severity prediction metrics determined by whether certain meteorologists go to certain locations to report, but none made for those inside the studio.

FOX 35 Orlando meteorologist Brooks Garner managed to be both on the ground and inside the studio recently, as a tornado he was covering passed right over the FOX 35 studio.

In the report, he was hedging a bit at first as to the severity, but then he and viewers watched as the camera outside the studio went from observing a possible tornado to capturing the debris whirling by.

Once he realized what was happening, Garner rose to the occasion and did his job, keeping calm and telling everyone in the studio to get under their desks or into interior rooms.

Miraculously, nothing was damaged, and even the camera kept working. In the middle of the event, Garner even found time to confirm for anyone listening from the National Weather Service that there was no longer any doubt if this was a tornado.

After the tornado passed and the metaphorical and literal dust settled, Garner took a moment to reflect on the incident.

“I’ve been doing this for a very long time. That’s the first time a tornado has hit me while I’m doing the weather. Thank goodness for our facilities here at Fox 35 to keep us on the air and keep you apprised of the situation.”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

People in the path of the tornado that struck the station confirmed that it was worse than anticipated.

Let's hear it for the camera holding up.

Some people chimed in with their own experiences living through tornadoes.

Folks were impressed with Garner's reaction.


Though, people pointed out, he didn't take his own advice.


If only there were an agency that could have predicted this tornado...




Garner had a one-in-a-million experience at work and rose to the occasion.

There were no injuries from this tornado, it was later reported.

