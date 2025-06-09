Skip to content

'Latinas For Trump' Co-Founder Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Calling Out Trump For 'Inhumane' Immigrant Arrests

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Florida Meteorologist Warns How DOGE Cuts Will Affect His Ability To Predict Hurricanes In On-Air Rant

Screenshot of John Morales
WTVJ

WTVJ meteorologist John Morales shared a harrowing warning to viewers about how cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS) will have a profound effect on his ability to accurately predict and track Florida hurricanes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 09, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

John Morales, a WTVJ meteorologist, went viral for warning viewers about how cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS) will compromise his ability to accurately predict and track Florida hurricanes—to say nothing of forecasts nationwide.

Morales said the overall quality of weather forecasts across the country is already “becoming degraded” due to recent budget cuts by billionaire Elon Musk's advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and cautioned that hurricane forecasting will likely be the next casualty.

Morales opened the segment with a clip from 2019, showing himself “confidently” assuring viewers that Hurricane Dorian would veer away from Florida just before making landfall.

But now, he warned, the ability to make such confident forecasts is in jeopardy:

"And I am here to tell you that I am not sure I can do that this year, because of the cuts, the gutting, the sledgehammer attack on science in general. And what we're starting to see is that the quality of the forecast is becoming degraded."
“Did you know that Central and South Florida weather service offices are basically 20% to 40% understaffed? From Tampa to Key West, including the Miami office. Now, this type of staffing shortage is having impacts across the nation because there’s been nearly [a] 20% reduction in weather balloon releases, launches that carry those radio signs.”

He also commented on the potential grounding of NOAA’s hurricane hunter aircraft and the "multi-generational impact on science in this country":

"There's also a chance, because of some of these cuts, that NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft will not be able to fly this year, and with less reconnaissance missions, we may be flying blind, and we may not exactly know how strong a hurricane is before it reaches the coastline, like happened a couple of years ago in Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico."
"So I was asked to talk about this today. I'm glad I was. I just want you to know that what you need to do is call your representatives, and make sure that these cuts are stopped."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Others joined him in sounding the alarm.


Last week, Morales said in article for NBC6 that "never have we faced the combustible mix of a lack of meteorological data and the less accurate forecasts that follow, with an elevated propensity for the rapidly intensifying hurricanes of the manmade climate change era."

He noted that "hundreds" of scientists and all living former NWS directors "fear a 'needless loss of life' as a result of the loss of staff and resources at NWS brought on since January."

The NWS recently announced that it will be hiring new meteorologists and specialists to "stabilize" the agency. Meanwhile, NWS director Ken Graham said Americans should prepare themselves for an intense Atlantic hurricane season and "take proactive steps now to make a plan and gather supplies to ensure you're ready before a storm threatens."

Latest News

​Tom Felton; JK Rowling
Celebrities

'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Admitting He's Not 'Attuned' To Controversy Around JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views

Screenshots of President Donald Trump and Marcio Rubio tripping on the stairs while boarding Air Force One
Donald Trump

Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Political News

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

Finneas
Political News

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Slams Cops After Getting Tear-Gassed At Peaceful LA Protest

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Gavin Newsom; Tom Homan
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Dares Trump And His 'Border Czar' To Arrest Him For 'Impeding' ICE In Fiery Rant

California Governor Gavin Newsom dared President Donald Trump and Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan to arrest him for "impeding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents amid clashes between law enforcement and protesters in Los Angeles in response to the Trump administration's immigration raids.

California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday after Trump signed an order deploying 2,000 service members to crackdown on escalating immigration protests. Demonstrators are demanding that ICE stand down after raiding multiple locations across the city including in Compton and Paramount.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman covering her face crying
Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

People Share Things An Ex Said That Completely Broke Them

There's nothing quite like being kicked when you're down.

Unless of course it's your ex saying one of the most hurtful things you've ever heard. That hurts more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Demi Moore
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Hamill Recalls Demi Moore's Hilarious Reaction To His Pants Falling Down At BAFTAs

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill was prompted by the show's host to talk about his experience as a presenter at the 78th British Academy Film Awards—the BAFTAs—back in February.

The Star Wars icon was tapped to present the Best Film trophy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan Groff; Keanu Reeves
CBS

Keanu Reeves' Reaction While Being Caressed By Jonathan Groff During Tonys Performance Is An Instant Classic

Listen, basically all of us are in love with Keanu Reeves to one degree or another, right? The bone structure, the easygoing, unproblematic personality, the desire for women his own age—he's a breed of movie star you just kind of don't get anymore!

So naturally, Jonathan Groff couldn't resist getting a bit forward with Reeves at last night's Tony Awards. And fans are loving it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles; Riley Gaines
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Simone Biles Rips 'Truly Sick' Riley Gaines As 'Sore Loser' For Going After Trans Athletes

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles criticized former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines for regularly attacking the transgender community for participating in sports instead of promoting inclusivity, calling her "truly sick."

Biles spoke out after Gaines mocked a recent victory by a Minnesota high school softball team—one that has become a focus of conservative media attention in recent days due to the reported inclusion of a transgender girl on the roster.

Keep ReadingShow less