People Divulge The Insults That Went Way Too Far

Ketanji Brown Jackson Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Impressive Broadway Debut

Screenshots of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in '& Juliet'
& Juliet

The Supreme Court justice made her Broadway debut in the musical & Juliet over the weekend—and she shared a glimpse at how it all came together.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiDec 18, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson fulfilled her childhood dream of performing on a Broadway stage with a special one-night-only performance in the musical comedy& Juliet.

Jackson was nominated to the Supreme Court by Democratic President Joe Biden and sworn into office on February 25, 2022. The Washington, D.C. native is the first Black woman and first former Federal Public Defender to serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

While serving in the Supreme Court has been a lifelong goal, Jackson also dreamed of taking to the stage and entertaining audiences.

Her theatrical ambition was realized on Saturday night when she achieved another premiere accomplishment by being the 1st Supreme Court Justice on Broadway.

The social media account for & Juliet shared the memorable experience on X (formerly Twitter), which included rehearsal footage of her doing a table read, learning blocking, and vocalizing parts of the score.

& Juliet is a jukebox Broadway musical featuring songs by Swedish music maker Max Martin, known for penning iconic songs for Taylor Swift, Backstreet Boys, and Britney Spears.

The story, with themes of female empowerment and rewriting history, playfully presents a hypothetical scenario with the final moments of Shakespeare's tragic play Romeo and Juliet having an entirely different outcome for a new beginning.

Two short scenes were written specifically for Jackson's Broadway debut, who impressed the sold-out crowd and her fellow castmates with her performance.

Writer Victor Shi, who became the youngest elected delegate for Biden in 2020, sang Jackson's praises after watching & Juliet's video.

"This is the most epic video I’ve watched in so long. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson performed on broadway, while some of her Republican colleagues would’ve spent this time flying with billionaires. So cool. So refreshing. Justice Jackson is the best."

The internet agreed.








Afterwards, she reflected on the thrilling experience with CBS Morning after the show.

"I think that it means that anything is possible," said the Justice/Broadway star.

Jackson continued:

"Five years ago, I was a district court justice; nobody knew who I was. To have both of the pieces of my fondest dreams come true in this little bit of time has been extraordinary for me."
"I'm overwhelmed with the joy of this experience. I'm so grateful to the staff and crew of '& Juliet' for helping my dream come true. It was phenomenal."

She recalled what went through her mind as she waited in the wings that night.

"I was just like, 'Wow, this is really gonna happen.' And I was going through my lines," recalled Jackson.

Before her first rehearsal for & Juliet, Jackson interviewed with CBS's Vladimir Duthiers at the Civilian Hotel in New York and spoke about her passion for theater and Broadway ambitions.

Said Jackson:

"I just always loved theater. And I felt very comfortable on stage."
"You know, I was always performing from when I was really young. It just felt like the theater people were my people."
"My best friend was a girl named Sunny Schleifer, and the two of us would make up skits and dress up and do all of these things. When I got into high school, I did speech and debate. I had these two different loves, the law and theater."

The Justice also mentioned taking a drama class at Harvard and doing a scene with then up-and-coming Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon.

Jackson recalled what her drama professor said after finishing the scene, for which she had memorized her lines intently.

"Ketanji, you did such a good job. Matt…We'll talk," she said, laughing.

You can watch the full interview here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Shon Barnes
Political News

Police Chief Rips MAGA Transphobes For Spreading Rumor That Wisconsin Shooter Was Trans

Clay Aiken
Michael Simon/Getty Images

Clay Aiken Opens Up About Losing '50 Percent' Of His Fans After Coming Out In 2008

Clay Aiken, the singer who got his start as the runner-up in the second season of American Idol, is back.

As part of his deliberate return to the music scene after a hiatus that involved multiple political runs in his home state of North Carolina, Aiken talked with People about how his career was impacted by his 2008 coming out during an interview about the birth of his son Parker.

Sesame Street characters
HBO

Parents Fretting After HBO Announces It Will No Longer Air New 'Sesame Street' Episodes

Parents are saddened at the news of HBO abandoning Sesame Street, leaving the long-running beloved children's program without a platform for airing new episodes.

HBO and Max announced they will no longer stream new episodes as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is tailoring its programming strategy more towards adult and family viewers instead of kids.

Liz Cheney; Donald Trump
Sarah Rice/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Liz Cheney Calls Out 'Cruel And Vindictive' Trump After GOP Report Recommends Investigating Her

Former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney called President-elect Donald Trump a "cruel and vindictive man," saying he and his GOP allies are spearheading an effort to cover up the truth of Trump's actions during the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney's words were a response to the news that Georgia Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report accusing her of misconduct during her tenure on the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

Luigi Mangione; Diddy
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

Internet Stunned To Learn Luigi Mangione And Diddy's Lawyers Are Actually A Married Couple

The attorneys representing clients in two separate high-profile criminal cases happened to be a married couple, and the internet is baffled over the connection.

The lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the key suspect in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
@rosie/TikTok; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Time' For Naming Trump 'Man Of The Year' In Blistering TikTok Rant

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared a nearly 10-minute rant on TikTok calling out Time magazine for naming President-elect Donald Trump as their "Person of the Year"—she referred to it as "Man of the Year"—saying that the publication “normalized Trump” by giving him this year's honor.

O'Donnell criticized the media for not calling Trump what he is:

