Don Jr. Dragged After Sharing Anti-Obama Meme That Mocks JD Vance Too

Donald Trump Jr.; Barack Obama; JD Vance
Alex Wong/Getty Images (left and center); Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. shared a meme of former President Barack Obama superimposed over O.J. Simpson's face during his infamous police chase—but also included a meme-ified version of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 23, 2025
Donald Trump Jr. was dragged online after sharing a meme of former President Barack Obama superimposed over O.J. Simpson's face during his infamous police chase that also showed a meme-ified version of Vice President JD Vance—another distraction from the White House amid its refusal to release the Epstein files.

Trump Jr.—who simply shared a few "laughing" emojis above the image—posted the image as the far-right amplifies its call for Obama's swift arrest. In fact, Trump Jr.'s own father, President Donald Trump, had earlier posted an AI-generated video showing Obama getting arrested by FBI agents.

You can see Trump Jr.'s post and the meme below.

 


 

 Anti-Obama meme shared by Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr./X

 

If Trump Jr. wanted to make some far-right talking point about Obama's "criminality" he probably shouldn't have posted a meme that included Vance.

Vance has been part of attempts by the White House to dismiss suggestions that the president is in the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

People were quick to call out how badly Trump Jr. had fumbled this attempt at "humor"—which is just part of a stream of distractions the White House has dealt out as it rejects calls to release the Epstein files.

 
 
 
 
 
 


 
 

President Trump earlier accused Obama of treason—a crime punishable by death—when asked about documents that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed implicated members of the Obama administration in “treasonous” actions during the 2016 election.

Obama's office said in a statement that Trump's "bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," adding that "nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes."

Legal experts contend that the accusations conflate two separate issues: Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and the unfounded idea that Russia directly altered vote totals by hacking into U.S. voting systems.

