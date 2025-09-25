Skip to content

TikToker Stunned After Trader Joe's Cashier Hints That She Should Wash Her Reusable Grocery Bags

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Massachusetts Mom Shocked After High School Sends Sons Home With 'Military Consent' Forms

Screenshots from @ms.allenby's TikTok video
@ms.allenby/TikTok

Mom and TikToker @ms.allenby sounded the alarm after finding forms in her 14-year-old twin sons' backpacks citing a new law that requires schools to give military recruiters the names, addresses and phone numbers of all junior and senior students.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 25, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's the end of back-to-school season, and while classes are already in full-swing, many parents are still wrestling their way through the many forms their children will need filled out and signed to be properly enrolled in their classes.

TikToker @ms.allenby and her husband have been through these forms before since they have multiple children—but this year they were in for a surprise while enrolling their twin 14-year-old sons in high school.

Unfortunately, the surprise felt ominous instead of fun.

Since the couple has twins, @ms.allenby's husband took one set of forms to complete so she wouldn't have to do the entire packet twice, but one form that he hadn't seen before gave him pause, leading him to ask the TikToker what she thought about it.

The TikToker prefaced the video by saying that she was so furious her hands were shaking, and it was clear throughout the video that she was struggling to remain composed and not become more upset.

Holding up the packet to the camera, she turned to a bright yellow form and said:

"Can we talk about this?"

The form was indicated as a "Military Consent Form," requesting that personal and contact information for juniors and seniors be released for use by the US Military.

The TikToker read:

"A new law has been passed that all school districts must release to military recruiters the name, address, and telephone number of juniors and seniors."
"This form must be completed, indicating whether they grant permission for this information to be released to the military."

But rather than the form include checkboxes that state whether or not parents consent, the instructions became convoluted. Parents were only supposed to return the form if they wanted to opt out of consent. Students who did not submit forms, either because of consenting, forgetting to submit, or missing the deadline, would automatically release their information.

You can watch the video here:

@ms.allenby

#fyp #FDT #parents #schoolforms #military

Fellow TikTokers were alarmed by the form and its implications.

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

@ms.allenby/TikTok

One particularly frustrating aspect of this form is the fact that TikToker @ms.allenby is likely correct that the form would not be distributed at private schools, instead targeting public schools and underprivileged children.

Also, because of the convoluted language of the form, it would be harder to complete for parents who either spoke English as an additional language or who struggled with reading, making it more likely for them to accidentally share their child's information, whether they wanted to or not.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Joe Biden
Political News

White House Blasted After Replacing Biden's Official Portrait In The Pettiest Way

Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner.
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain's show postponed

Screenshot from @jameslwhitee's video; Screenshot from @tootsietat's video
Trending

TikToker's Theory That Men Should Pursue Women Who Openly Hate All Men Sparks Debate

An arial shot of a group of runners on red clay.
Trending

The Best Real-Life 'Cheat Codes' People Have Discovered

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from Misha Brown's Facebook post
@Dontcrossagayman/Facebook

Gay Influencer Has Iconic Reaction After Woman Asks Him To Take Care Of Her Dog When She's Raptured

This week has had its high points and low points, but one thing is for certain: things did not end up as high in the hemisphere as some dedicated Evangelicals expected, given their now-viral belief that the rapture was coming on Tuesday, September 23.

After a South African evangelical pastor predicted back in June that the rapture, which is supposed to be the time when the most faithful Christians will ascend prior to the dark end times, Christians became dedicated to planning for the end they were sure was imminent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Newlyweds celebrating
man and woman facing each other
Photo by Skye Studios on Unsplash

Married Couples Break Down Why They Didn't Have Sex On Their Wedding Night

When we think about wedding days, we generally think of happy couples preparing for their big day, the celebration that will happen that day, the blush-worthy festivities of the evening, and then all that comes after: a honeymoon and starting a life together!

But sometimes couples are so happy celebrating their love with their loved ones, they realize the big "wedding night" can wait.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop star Chappell Roan stunned fans with a thong wardrobe surprise at her Forest Hills show.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

Chappell Roan's Jumbotron Shock!

Chappell Roan has become one of pop’s boldest new voices, pairing her music with fashion that mixes camp, drag, and unapologetic risk-taking. And sometimes that means a little chaos—intentional or not.

Case in point: last week in New York, when even Roan startled herself by what—or rather, what wasn’t—covering her fabulous bum on the Jumbotron.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Bilson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for 21Seeds

Rachel Bilson Opens Up About Getting Fired From Project Over Sexual Comment She Made On Podcast

Actors in wildly popular shows can be under the spotlight—oftentimes a harsh one.

During a guest appearance with Nicole Byer on the podcast Why Won't You Date Me, actor Rachel Bilson talked about a time when she lost out on an acting job due to a casual comment being noticed and commented on by the popular media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Olivia Wilde; Jason Sudeikis; Harry Styles
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; JMEnternational/Getty Images

Fans Think Olivia Wilde Just Hilariously Shaded Exes Harry Styles And Jason Sudeikis With An Instagram Meme

Her relationships with fellow stars Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles may be well in the past, but actor and director Olivia Wilde is still throwing shade!

At least that's what fans are theorizing after Wilde shared a meme to her Instagram Stories that many have interpreted as a not-so-subtle dig at Sudeikis and Styles.

Keep ReadingShow less