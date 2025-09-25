Massachusetts Mom Shocked After High School Sends Sons Home With 'Military Consent' Forms

It's the end of back-to-school season, and while classes are already in full-swing, many parents are still wrestling their way through the many forms their children will need filled out and signed to be properly enrolled in their classes.
TikToker @ms.allenby and her husband have been through these forms before since they have multiple children—but this year they were in for a surprise while enrolling their twin 14-year-old sons in high school.
Unfortunately, the surprise felt ominous instead of fun.
Since the couple has twins, @ms.allenby's husband took one set of forms to complete so she wouldn't have to do the entire packet twice, but one form that he hadn't seen before gave him pause, leading him to ask the TikToker what she thought about it.
The TikToker prefaced the video by saying that she was so furious her hands were shaking, and it was clear throughout the video that she was struggling to remain composed and not become more upset.
Holding up the packet to the camera, she turned to a bright yellow form and said:
"Can we talk about this?"
The form was indicated as a "Military Consent Form," requesting that personal and contact information for juniors and seniors be released for use by the US Military.
The TikToker read:
"A new law has been passed that all school districts must release to military recruiters the name, address, and telephone number of juniors and seniors."
"This form must be completed, indicating whether they grant permission for this information to be released to the military."
But rather than the form include checkboxes that state whether or not parents consent, the instructions became convoluted. Parents were only supposed to return the form if they wanted to opt out of consent. Students who did not submit forms, either because of consenting, forgetting to submit, or missing the deadline, would automatically release their information.
Fellow TikTokers were alarmed by the form and its implications.
One particularly frustrating aspect of this form is the fact that TikToker @ms.allenby is likely correct that the form would not be distributed at private schools, instead targeting public schools and underprivileged children.
Also, because of the convoluted language of the form, it would be harder to complete for parents who either spoke English as an additional language or who struggled with reading, making it more likely for them to accidentally share their child's information, whether they wanted to or not.