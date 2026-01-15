Skip to content

Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Officials Ripped After Making Incredibly Dubious Claim About ICE Agent's Injuries From Renee Good Shooting

Screenshot of Jonathan Ross
Max Nesterak/X

According to CBS News, two U.S. officials claim that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, suffered "internal bleeding" after the incident—but nobody's buying it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 15, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Two U.S. officials told CBS News that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, suffered "internal bleeding" after the incident—and the American people are crying foul.

Ross was identified after reporters looked through court records that closely align with the circumstances of a June 2025 incident in Bloomington, Minnesota, referenced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance.

Ross, a Minneapolis resident, is a 10-year veteran of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team. The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported Ross’s identity last Thursday.

CBS News now reports that it "was unclear how extensive the bleeding was" and that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the injury but not responded to requests for more information.

But videos from the scene where Ross shot Good show that he walked away after the incident. A source also told CBS News that Ross has not returned to work since the shooting, but offered no explanation why. Last week, Noem said Ross was taken to the hospital after the shooting and was released the same day.

But this claim begs the question—what injury?

In one clip of the shooting circulating on social media, a gray pickup truck pulls up to a burgundy SUV that is stopped at an angle across the roadway, as someone off-camera shouts, “Get the f**k out of our neighborhood!” Agents exit the truck, and one approaches the SUV, pulling on the driver’s door handle and ordering the driver to get out. The SUV then reverses.

As the vehicle moves forward again, another agent—allegedly Jonathan Ross—is positioned near its front. The footage appears to show the agent drawing a firearm, stepping backward as the SUV advances forward and then turns right to pass him, with him firing into the vehicle at point blank range as it drives away.

At no point was Ross actually struck by Good's car—so people are not buying this explanation.


Viewers are already critical of CBS News' direction under Bari Weiss, its editorial leader.

In October, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison unveiled a deal—reportedly valued at $150 million—to purchase Weiss’ contrarian outlet The Free Press, while also installing her as the top editorial leader at CBS News.

The move fueled speculation among media analysts that Ellison was attempting to bolster the network’s credibility with President Donald Trump and the broader MAGA base.

As recently as last week, the network came under fire for airing a cringey tribute to Secretary of State Marco Rubio complete with AI-generated memes portraying Rubio in a series of exaggerated roles, including prime minister of Greenland, head of Hilton Hotels, and the Michelin Man.

Weiss was also called out for killing a 60 Minutes segment about El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison facility. The planned segment was reportedly set to sharply criticize the Trump administration’s handling of migrants detained by ICE and sent to the prison.

After the decision, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who led the investigation, went public, openly challenging her boss and sharing internal details about how and why the story was killed. She said in a letter leaked to media outlets that killing the story "after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one."

Latest News

Rihanna; Vivian Jenna Wilson
People

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson To Be Model For Savage X Fenty Shoot

Riley Gaines; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Fox News Hosts Dragged After Fawning Over Trump's Alleged Testosterone Levels

Donald Trrump; Maria Corina Machado
Political News

Trump Is Getting Epically Dragged After Showing Off Nobel Peace Prize Maria Corina Machado Gave Him

Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk
Political News

Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk

More from News/political-news

Brooke Rollins
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Agriculture Secretary Gives Truly Bleak Description Of A Cheap Meal Option For Americans—And Wow

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was criticized for attempting to downplay rising food costs by sharing her rather dystopian idea of a $3 meal for American consumers amid the ongoing affordability crisis.

Rollins claimed that food prices were coming down, even as the latest Consumer Price Index shows grocery costs rising 0.7% in December. Some staples climbed far faster. Beef—which Rollins elevated near the top of the food pyramid in the dietary guidelines she unveiled this month—increased 1% over the month and was up 16.4% compared with a year earlier.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person behind bars
Photo by Ye Jinghan on Unsplash

Prison Guards Describe Times They've Seen Former Inmates After They Got Released

We all make mistakes, but there are certain mistakes and bad decisions that might lead us to believe that there's no way to have a good life after making such a wrong turn.

But according to some Redditors, there can be a great life ahead, even in the chapter after jail or prison.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Redditor dreamthorp's video
u/dreamthorp/Reddit

Firefighter Dubbed A Hero For Trying To Kick Down Gamer Neighbor's Door After Hearing His Cries For Help

Not many of us genuinely have a story that ends with a laugh and, "It was all just a big misunderstanding!"

But Redditor dreamthorp had quite the story of misunderstanding to share, based on his post in the "ARC_Raiders" subReddit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Pattinson (left) and Timothée Chalamet (right)
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; A24

'Marty Supreme' Director Reveals That Robert Pattinson Played Key Role In Film—And Fans Are Stunned

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has become both an awards-season darling and a box office juggernaut, delivering A24 its second-biggest opening ever and cementing its status as one of the year’s most buzzed-about films.

But amid the Golden Globe wins, Critics' Choice buzz, and widespread praise for Chalamet’s performance, one delightful detail slipped past even the most attentive fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dad playing with his child
MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Dad Sparks Backlash After Admitting He Can't Stand Spending More Than 10 Minutes With His Kids

Most people who have chosen to have kids and become parents love their children.

That said, we generally can only spend so much time with people, whether they're our loved ones or coworkers, before we need a little break. It's okay that parents might like an occasional break from their children, like having a nice dinner out.

Keep ReadingShow less