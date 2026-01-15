Officials Ripped After Making Incredibly Dubious Claim About ICE Agent's Injuries From Renee Good Shooting

Two U.S. officials told CBS News that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, suffered "internal bleeding" after the incident—and the American people are crying foul.
Ross was identified after reporters looked through court records that closely align with the circumstances of a June 2025 incident in Bloomington, Minnesota, referenced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance.
Ross, a Minneapolis resident, is a 10-year veteran of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team. The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported Ross’s identity last Thursday.
CBS News now reports that it "was unclear how extensive the bleeding was" and that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the injury but not responded to requests for more information.
But videos from the scene where Ross shot Good show that he walked away after the incident. A source also told CBS News that Ross has not returned to work since the shooting, but offered no explanation why. Last week, Noem said Ross was taken to the hospital after the shooting and was released the same day.
But this claim begs the question—what injury?
In one clip of the shooting circulating on social media, a gray pickup truck pulls up to a burgundy SUV that is stopped at an angle across the roadway, as someone off-camera shouts, “Get the f**k out of our neighborhood!” Agents exit the truck, and one approaches the SUV, pulling on the driver’s door handle and ordering the driver to get out. The SUV then reverses.
As the vehicle moves forward again, another agent—allegedly Jonathan Ross—is positioned near its front. The footage appears to show the agent drawing a firearm, stepping backward as the SUV advances forward and then turns right to pass him, with him firing into the vehicle at point blank range as it drives away.
At no point was Ross actually struck by Good's car—so people are not buying this explanation.
Viewers are already critical of CBS News' direction under Bari Weiss, its editorial leader.
In October, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison unveiled a deal—reportedly valued at $150 million—to purchase Weiss’ contrarian outlet The Free Press, while also installing her as the top editorial leader at CBS News.
The move fueled speculation among media analysts that Ellison was attempting to bolster the network’s credibility with President Donald Trump and the broader MAGA base.
As recently as last week, the network came under fire for airing a cringey tribute to Secretary of State Marco Rubio complete with AI-generated memes portraying Rubio in a series of exaggerated roles, including prime minister of Greenland, head of Hilton Hotels, and the Michelin Man.
Weiss was also called out for killing a 60 Minutes segment about El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison facility. The planned segment was reportedly set to sharply criticize the Trump administration’s handling of migrants detained by ICE and sent to the prison.
After the decision, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who led the investigation, went public, openly challenging her boss and sharing internal details about how and why the story was killed. She said in a letter leaked to media outlets that killing the story "after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one."