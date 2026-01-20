The position MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the United States currently hold on the world stage was made abundantly clear at an NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies held at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Sunday.
The Trump administration frequently touts their foreign policy prowess, claiming they're respected more globally than their predecessors were. But the mockery and protests Trump, his family, and administration members receive when traveling abroad indicate otherwise.
That international ire is now bleeding into events where the United States is a participant, such as sports, even when no one from the Trump administration is in attendance.
Actor and singer Vanessa Williams was performing the American national anthem before Sunday's NBA game when a heckler yelled:
"Leave Greenland alone!"
The outburst drew cheers from the crowd while the anthem itself drew boos.
BBC legal commentator, lawyer, writer, and broadcaster Chris Daw was in attendance at the game and shared video and his commentary on X.
Daw wrote:
"The mood of the British crowd at the @O2 last night was very clear."
"Cries of 'Leave Greenland Alone!' were met with loud cheers during the US national anthem."
"And there were jeers of irony at the line, 'land of the free.'"
"I have never seen any national anthem treated like this - feelings are running high in Britain about Trump's attempt to appoint himself King of the World."
In a comment on his post, Daw shared:
"I have been to hundreds of football matches and have heard disrespectful noise during the British national anthem on rare occasions. I have to say that I generally felt they were alcohol-related / idiotic / childish shouts and not political statements of the kind we heard from Brits at the O2 last night. Very different atmosphere from a football match."
"I think there is nothing wrong with interrupting the national anthem of any country as a form of legitimate protest / freedom of speech."
"I posted my video because of its topicality and for what it says about the impact of Donald's orange lunacy in demanding the territory of a closely allied nation and NATO member, against the wishes of the people of Greenland."
Various videos from the event went viral across social media, including Reddit.
People thought the message to Trump and the United States was clear.
Trump originally broached the idea of the United States acquiring Greenland during his first term as President.
In his second term—facing the accusations outlined in the Epstein files, pressure to release the complete files, plummeting support headed into the 2026 midterms, and the knowledge he cannot run again—Trump's desperation and supposed master plan has been to create a war for distraction, with the false belief elections would be canceled if he can has put his focus back on Greenland.
But former allies that joined the United States in Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan are honoring their NATO agreement with Denmark to support Greenland remaining free of United States interference or occupation.