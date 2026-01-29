Jennifer Grey Shares Poignant Thoughts After 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Is Set To Start Filming—And Fans Are Thrilled

Skip to content

TikTok Now Claims A 'Power Outage' Is To Blame For The App's Massive Glitches—But The Internet Isn't So Sure

The actor shared her excitement after Lionsgate confirmed that filming will start this year on a sequel to the beloved film Dirty Dancing, with Grey reprising her role as Frances "Baby" Houseman nearly 40 years later.

By Morgan Allison RossJan 29, 2026
In 1987, audiences had the time of their lives when Dirty Dancing hit theaters. Nearly 40 years later, that story is officially stepping back onto the dance floor.

Lionsgate announced Tuesday, January 27, that Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman in an upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel. The project will be produced by The Hunger Games and Crazy Rich Asians producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, with filming expected to begin later this year.

The sequel is being written by Dying for Sex screenwriter Kim Rosenstock, who co-created the Michelle Williams-led Hulu series and served as an executive producer on Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Grey, now 65, starred opposite the late and great Patrick Swayze in the 1987 original, a film that went on to define a generation and cement itself as a pop culture touchstone. In a press release announcing her return, Grey addressed the weight—and meaning—of stepping back into Baby’s shoes.

Grey reflected on what the role has meant to her and generations of fans:

“The role of Baby has held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart, as it has in the hearts of so many fans over the years.”

Grey is also serving as an executive producer on the sequel. While talk of a continuation has circulated for years, the project was first confirmed to be in development in 2020. In her statement, Grey acknowledged why it took time to reach this moment.

Grey explained the care behind revisiting such a beloved film:

“I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it’s taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film … and I’m excited to say that it looks like the wait will soon be over.”

She also marked the announcement by sharing a promotional post on social media:

For producer Nina Jacobson, the sequel isn’t as much about nostalgia as it is about why the film still resonates decades later.

She described what gives Dirty Dancing its staying power:

“Dirty Dancing is that rare film that is as emotional, exhilarating and rebellious today as it was the year it was released.”

Jacobson wants to honor what made the story connect so deeply in the first place. That sense of responsibility, she noted, is what makes stepping back into the world of Dirty Dancing both meaningful and daunting.

Jacobson elaborated about the return to Kellerman’s Mountain House:

“To be able to work with Jennifer Grey and Lionsgate on the sequel is a genuine joy for Brad and me. We feel so fortunate to have been invited back to Kellerman’s for one more dance.”

While anticipation for the sequel is high, Grey has been clear about one boundary: it will not attempt to recreate the chemistry she shared with Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009 at age 57 after a 20-month battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

In an interview with People, Grey addressed that reality directly:

“All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who’s passed—you never try to repeat anything that’s magic like that. You just go for something different.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement, with some questioning whether Dirty Dancing needs a sequel and others excited to see Jennifer Grey return as Baby.

You can view the comments and fan casting choices below:












Still, Grey has often looked back on their collaboration with affection, especially the choreography that made the film iconic, including the lift in the final scene.

Grey recalled the trust she built with Swayze while filming:

“Patrick is the only one who really anyone should try it with, because he was just such a good ballet dancer. He was so used to lifting women and so strong. By the end of the movie, I trusted him so much.”

The sequel marks her first return to the role since the late 1980s. The original Dirty Dancing was directed by Emile Ardolino. While Jonathan Levine was previously attached to direct the sequel, he will now serve as an executive producer, and a director has not yet been announced.

The film was a box office success, earning over $214 million worldwide—or $608 million today when adjusted for inflation. It also won the Academy Award for best original song for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” and later expanded into a franchise that included the 2004 prequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, a stage musical, and a 2017 television remake that aired on ABC.

Swayze also briefly reprised his role as Johnny Castle in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, which starred Diego Luna and Romola Garai.

With filming expected to begin later this year, fans will soon discover who Baby is decades after that last dance became legendary.

