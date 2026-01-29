Serena Williams Offers Cheeky Advice To Coco Gauff After She Smashed Her Racket Following Australian Open Loss

There's no better person to take advice from than someone who's gone through exactly what you're going through right now. Having four Olympic Gold medals might not hurt, either.
While participating in the Australian Open quarterfinals, tennis star Coco Gauff was moved to tears when she lost the competition to Elina Svitolina. But the cameras kept rolling after she stepped off the court, revealing that she smashed her tennis racket out of frustration once alone in the back halls of the athletic center.
Gauff is far from the first tennis player to damage her racket after a big loss. Just months ago, Aryna Sabalenka was ridiculed online for breaking her racket after losing the Australian Open final, and back in 2018, Serena Williams received a code violation for racket abuse when she broke her racket in one fell swoop after losing the U.S. Open Final to Naomi Osaka.
As Gauff's actions began to circulate online, some people criticized her like other players who have taken their frustrations out on their rackets, while others tried to show her grace as a person feeling human emotions.
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted a screenshot of a collection of news stories, stating:
"[Not gonna lie], I love this energy and emotion from Coco Gauff. We love sports, because it's raw, because these athletes put their ALL into the battle, and sometimes (like life), you don't win."
"Media are gonna spin this private moment for a headline to get some clicks, but Coco did nothing wrong here."
While agreeing with her husband, Serena Williams showed her quick wit.
"Well said, Alexis Ohanian."
"Passion. Caring. Matters. Nothing wrong with hating to lose."
"Now Coco when you want I can show you how to demolish in one swipe... Serena style."
Coco Gauff appreciated Williams' comment:
Fellow X-users appreciated Williams' sense of humor.
Others agreed and pointed out how normal it was for emotions to run high while participating in sports.
Everyone works hard for something in their life, and they're bound to be disappointed when they don't succeed. The fact that the disappointment has to be hidden from the public seems unrealistic and unhealthy.