Skip to content

Hillary Clinton Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Deployed Troops To LA—And She's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

French Open Winner Coco Gauff Just Revealed How Small The Replica Trophy She Gets To Keep Actually Is

Coco Gauff
Julian Finney/Getty Images; @cocogauff/TikTok

The tennis star shared a video on TikTok to reveal the size of the French Open replica trophy that she got to take home with her—and fans are shocked at how small it is.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJun 10, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

One of the biggest tournaments in all of tennis, the iconic French Open, recently wrapped up and for the second time in her career Coco Gauff came out on top in the women's competition.

Gauff, who is Black, celebrated by dedicating her victory to "Americans who look like me" and said she wants to bring "hope and light" to Black Americans, especially in these difficult times.

Her emotional win was celebrated with tons of photos of her posing with the tournament's prize cup, an ornate silver trophy that is presented to the winner each year.

And you might assume she got to take it back home with her to the States. But as she revealed in a TikTok, that's not how it works.

Instead, she got a hilariously tiny replica.

@cocogauff

fun fact! #rolandgarros


Gauff filmed the TikTok on her flight home from Paris, and placed it beside a pottle of Perrier for reference. The trophy is definitely bigger than a Perrier bottle! But... not by much.

She told her followers:

“This is the one we take home. It’s like a mini replica of the trophy. It’s…really small.”

She then quipped:

“But, you know, it’s the memories that matter the most.”

Of course, the prize money helps—CBS Sports reports Gauff is also taking home somewhere around $2.89 million from her huge win against top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The tiny cup is standard practice at all the Grand Slam tournaments, which also include Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the U.S. Open.

Nevertheless, people online couldn't help but laugh at what many people referred to as a "sippy cup" trophy.

Official Perfume Plug/TikTok

lebronbyrd/TikTok

Arlena/TikTok

Carpeydiem/TikTok

Luxury Minimalist Traveler/TikTok

herewegoagain0163/TikTok

I like yappers/TikTok

Karolina/TikTok

For Gauff, this win is about so much more than prizes. As she told media after her big victory:

"It means a lot and obviously there's a lot going on in our country right now."
"But just to be able to be a representation of that and a representation of, I guess, people that look like me in America who maybe don't feel as supported during this time period, and so just being that reflection of hope and light for those people."

No trophy, whether it's huge or sippy-cup size, could ever compete with that.

Latest News

Screenshots from @MileyEdition's Twitter (X) video of Cyrus singing to heckling fans at the Tribeca Film Festival
Celebrities

Fans Heckle Miley Cyrus Into Singing After Assuming $800 Movie Premiere Was A Concert

​Tom Felton; JK Rowling
Celebrities

'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Admitting He's Not 'Attuned' To Controversy Around JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views

Screenshots of President Donald Trump and Marcio Rubio tripping on the stairs while boarding Air Force One
Donald Trump

Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Political News

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

More from Trending

Finneas
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Slams Cops After Getting Tear-Gassed At Peaceful LA Protest

Singer and producer Finneas O'Connell—the brother of singer Billie Eilish—spoke out in an Instagram story after he was tear-gassed at a peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump's immigration raids.

Trump ordered the deployment of active-duty U.S. Marines and an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles late Monday, vowing that protesters opposing immigration arrests would be “hit harder” than ever before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Gavin Newsom; Tom Homan
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Dares Trump And His 'Border Czar' To Arrest Him For 'Impeding' ICE In Fiery Rant

California Governor Gavin Newsom dared President Donald Trump and Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan to arrest him for "impeding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents amid clashes between law enforcement and protesters in Los Angeles in response to the Trump administration's immigration raids.

California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday after Trump signed an order deploying 2,000 service members to crackdown on escalating immigration protests. Demonstrators are demanding that ICE stand down after raiding multiple locations across the city including in Compton and Paramount.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman covering her face crying
Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

People Share Things An Ex Said That Completely Broke Them

There's nothing quite like being kicked when you're down.

Unless of course it's your ex saying one of the most hurtful things you've ever heard. That hurts more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Demi Moore
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Hamill Recalls Demi Moore's Hilarious Reaction To His Pants Falling Down At BAFTAs

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill was prompted by the show's host to talk about his experience as a presenter at the 78th British Academy Film Awards—the BAFTAs—back in February.

The Star Wars icon was tapped to present the Best Film trophy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan Groff; Keanu Reeves
CBS

Keanu Reeves' Reaction While Being Caressed By Jonathan Groff During Tonys Performance Is An Instant Classic

Listen, basically all of us are in love with Keanu Reeves to one degree or another, right? The bone structure, the easygoing, unproblematic personality, the desire for women his own age—he's a breed of movie star you just kind of don't get anymore!

So naturally, Jonathan Groff couldn't resist getting a bit forward with Reeves at last night's Tony Awards. And fans are loving it.

Keep ReadingShow less