Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Explains How Her Daughter Inspired Her Unique Jellyfish Outfit For The Australian Open

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka turned the court into a nautical-themed runway at the 2026 Australian Open, debuting a jellyfish-inspired outfit born not from a fashion archive or a what’s trending forecast, but from her 2-year-old daughter’s delight in marine life.
At 28, Osaka has long been recognized for more than her dominance on the court. She’s also cemented her status as one of tennis’ boldest fashion risk-takers, using walk-ons as moments of personal storytelling rather than uniform obligation.
From flouncy skirts to rhinestone-encrusted LaBlingBlings—luxury Labubu charms retailing between $465 and $695—her pre-match looks have become part of the spectacle.
This year in Melbourne, she raised the bar once again.
Osaka arrived at the Australian Open in what can only be described as oceanic armor: an exoskeletal, jellyfish-inspired ensemble that felt equal parts fantasy, fashion, and maternal tribute.
She acknowledged the pressure and the humor of making such a bold entrance:
“When I was playing today, I just told myself, like, ‘Keep your head on the path. If she beats you, then that’s unfortunate. But, hey, at least you’re trending.’”
The “Wun” in the signature style refers to Robert Wun, the avant-garde fashion designer whose sculptural creations have been worn by Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B. But the true creative aficionado behind the concept was someone much closer to home.
Osaka welcomed her daughter Shai with rapper Cordae in July 2023, a milestone that she’s been candid about in the past, which has reshaped her priorities and her relationship with tennis.
She recalled a quiet moment with her daughter in an interview with Vogue:
“There was an image of a jellyfish, and when I showed it to her, she got so excited.”
That childhood fascination became the foundation for her mother’s outfit: a turquoise-and-green tie-dye zip-up layered with organic, tendril-like detailing over a coordinating racerback. She complemented the look with a cute pleated miniskirt worn atop pleated, wide-leg white pants, creating a silhouette that moved fluidly as she stepped onto Rod Laver Arena.
But the design wasn’t just about jellyfish. It also reached back to one of Osaka’s most iconic moments.
Osaka explained the emotional meaning behind the appearance:
“After we sent over our moodboards, Robert came back with a reference that really touched me: the butterfly moment from Australian Open 2021.”
That moment—when a butterfly famously landed on Osaka’s face mid-match during her 2021 title run—became internet lore. Wun wove that memory into the ensemble through an oversized wide-brim hat adorned with butterflies and finished with a gauzy white veil.
Wun described the inspiration behind revisiting the moment:
“One of the looks from my fall 2024 collection was inspired by her moment at court, when a butterfly landed on her face mid-match. A simple, beautiful scene that went viral as she gently placed it aside. I wanted to revisit that story and weave it into this design and collaboration.”
During the design process, Wun suggested leaning into exoskeletal creatures, a concept that resonated deeply with Osaka.
Osaka reflected on the symbolism:
“The birth of something new. It felt symbolic of energy, transformation, and excitement.”
Born in Japan and raised in the United States, Osaka has often cited Venus and Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova as her personal “G.O.A.T.s of style.” Now, she’s carving out a legacy distinctly her own where motherhood, memory, and match wins coexist.
Within minutes of Osaka stepping onto the Australian Open court in her jellyfish-inspired ensemble, the internet had already decided it was watching fashion history in real time.
And when it comes to motherhood, Osaka has been upfront about how it nearly changed her trajectory entirely.
Osaka told People in August 2025:
“I was one of those people that thought when I had a kid I would stop playing tennis.”
But instead of stepping away, she sought fresh motivation.
Osaka has won four Grand Slam singles titles, including two Australian Open championships in 2019 and 2021. After reaching the U.S. Open semifinals last year—her strongest Grand Slam showing in four years—she’s competing with renewed confidence.
So, the walk-on’s bravado carried real stakes. A first-round loss would have turned the look into a punchline. But Osaka delivered, closing out Day 3 at Rod Laver Arena with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Antonia Ruzic.
She continued:
“While I was pregnant, I was kind of very inspired. I also wanted my daughter to be able to see me play tennis. It was such a big part of my life, and I feel like she doesn’t know it, but she definitely inspired me to continue.”
Months in the making, the jellyfish-inspired look even mirrored the remodeled player tunnel at Rod Laver Arena, which features Australian coastal motifs like beaches, the Great Barrier Reef, waves, and ocean imagery. What began as a bedtime story moment with her daughter ultimately felt perfectly at home on one of tennis’ biggest stages.
Captioned “FROM THE SEA OF IMAGO,” you can view Osaka's most recent post here: