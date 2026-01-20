Epic 'You Have To Believe Me' Meltdown In 'Stranger Things' Sparks Hilarious TikTok Trend

Skip to content

Stephen Miller's Wife Gets Hilariously Blunt Reminder After Calling Out Gavin Newsom For Going To Davos Forum

Stranger Things/Netflix; @morganandevasecret/TikTok

A pivotal scene in Stranger Things season 5 in which Holly Wheeler tries to convince her friends to believe her about Mr. Whatsit has turned into TikTok's favorite new sound bite.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJan 20, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

The Stranger Things fandom has spent this final season oscillating between chaos and coping mechanisms. First came Conformity Gate. Then the behind-the-scenes whispers. Then the emotional whiplash of the series finale.

And now, because this fandom never rests, a full-blown TikTok trend has emerged from a single meltdown moment in Episode 7, “The Bridge.”

To grieve the end of the show, fans have latched onto an audio clip that perfectly captures the universal experience of telling the truth and absolutely no one believing you.

Fair warning: spoilers ahead.

In the episode, Holly Wheeler—Nancy and Mike’s younger sister—finds herself at the center of the Upside Down’s emotional crossfire. Played by Nell Fisher, Holly has an imaginary friend named “Mr. Whatsit,” who is, surprise, actually Vecna/Henry Creel, portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower.

After stalking and kidnapping her into his mind lair, Vecna leaves Holly trapped alongside Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink. The two manage to escape, but when Holly wakes up back in the real world, her friends have been brainwashed into believing Max is the villain.

What follows is a full-on crashout.

Holly’s breaking point arrives fast and loud:

“Come on, you have to believe me. Please. You have to believe me. You have to believe me.”

Spoiler alert: they do not believe her. But Stranger Things fans? Oh, they understood immediately—and promptly turned the moment into TikTok gold.

The audio has since gone viral, with users applying Holly’s desperation to every moment they’ve ever sworn they were telling the truth while everyone else rolled their eyes.

One of the earliest viral takes came from TikTok user @hexagonholder, who perfectly framed the joke:

“Me when I'm genuinely telling the truth but my friends don't believe me because I always be lying for fun.”

His dramatic reenactment using the audio racked up over 10.7 million views, proving the clip resonates well beyond Hawkins.

@hexagonholder

#forurpage #relateable

Not far behind, with 5.7 million views, @lavendercashewmilklatte offered a painfully relatable spin.

Her caption cut straight to the delusion:

“Me telling everyone this is actually the year I finally get a boyfriend.”


@lavendercashewmilklatte

I’m like the boy who cried wolf atp

But the crown jewel belongs to @morganandevasecret, whose version has become a fan favorite for reasons that defy explanation but feel spiritually correct.

@morganandevasecret

#friends #virał #fypシ゚viral #school #please

While the internet ran wild with the trend, Fisher has yet to publicly comment. However, the actors who previously played Holly Wheeler did take a moment to say goodbye.

Before Fisher stepped into the role for the final season, Holly was portrayed by identical twins Anniston and Tinsley Price, who shared the role from 2016 through 2022. With the fifth and final season placing more focus on the youngest Wheeler, the Duffer brothers recast the role—a move that left fans stunned once they saw what “original Holly” looks like now.

The twins, who now document their lives as all-star cheerleaders on social media, confirmed what many fans suspected: they don’t act anymore.

In a tribute shared on their official TikTok, they wrote:

“We adored season 1 of Stranger Things, and we hope you enjoy some behind-the-scenes footage taken during our first season.”

On another post, they added:

“The cast and crew will forever be core memories to us.”
You can watch the twins’ tribute here:
@thepricetwins

We adored season 1 of Stranger Things, and we hope you enjoy some behind the scenes taken during our first season. We were 3, and the Stranger Things universe was just starting. From our first day to the wrap party, we loved every moment! #strangerthingsseason1 #behindthescenes #hollywheelerstrangerthings #strangerthingsbehindthescenes #pricetwins

The TikTok comments from the Holly Wheeler audio meltdown quickly became their own subplot, with fans reacting as they’d just survived another trip to the Upside Down.

You can view the comments below:

@gamerapg186/TikTok

@felix_opal/TikTok

@lillivanilli08/TikTok

@nutritiousvegetable/TikTok

@c9backup/TikTok; @morganandevasecret/TikTok

@nitaylou28/TikTok

@babykooromi/TikTok

@alltobe/TikTok

@.sweeterbolderbetter/TikTok

@emilyvalerio/TikTok

@linapa.lina/TikTok

@tiaboooo/TikTok

As fans dissected Holly’s “Believe Me” moment frame by frame, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it production slip that briefly yanked Stranger Things out of the 1980s and straight into modern athleisure.

At the start of Episode 7, Holly wakes up inside Vecna’s “pain tree” in the Abyss. As she fights her way free, a black sleeve peeks out from under her green sweater, and sharp-eyed fans spotted the unmistakable Under Armour logo.

That’s a problem, because Under Armour didn’t launch until 1996. The show, meanwhile, is firmly set in 1987.

The mistake was first spotted on December 25, when Volume 2 dropped, and was quietly edited out of the episode within less than 4 days.

You can see the error, and its removal, in the X post below:

Let’s hope the editing team is still getting paid for post-show cleanup.

Between retroactive fixes and accidental viral moments, it’s clear that the Duffer brothers may be done with Stranger Things, but Stranger Things is nowhere near done with the internet. And if nothing else, the series leaves behind one final gift: the perfect audio clip for every moment you’re telling the truth, begging to be believed, and absolutely no one is listening.





