Skydiver Who Crashed Into Scoreboard During Virginia Tech Football Game Speaks Out After Scary Incident

It started as a routine game-day stunt—but within seconds, a skydiver’s planned landing at a Virginia Tech football game turned into a frightening midair collision with the scoreboard. Pasha Palanker was one of three performers scheduled to parachute onto the field before the Hokies' first spring season game on Saturday.

Video footage showed Palanker’s parachute getting caught between the “C” and the “H” on the Virginia Tech scoreboard, where he remained suspended until first responders rescued him.

You can watch the scary moment here:

Terrifying moment where sky diver gets stuck at Virginia Tech spring game. The individual was rescued by the fire department. pic.twitter.com/h6t4EgaQ9A

— VT Barstool (@BarstoolVTech) April 18, 2026

Virginia Tech officials said on X that the skydiver “was safely secured and is currently stable” following rescue efforts, though the incident delayed the start of the spring game.

Virginia Tech officials addressed the incident in a statement, writing:

“Our primary focus remains on their well-being. We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated, and professional response.”

Palanker hung from the scoreboard for nearly 20 minutes before the Blacksburg Fire Department arrived with a crane ladder to bring him down. He sustained a shoulder injury but was otherwise OK.

Speaking to ABC News, Palanker said the jump initially appeared routine—until shifting winds quickly changed the situation.

Palanker described the moment conditions turned:

"When I was approaching, everything looked fine. And as the wind picked up, as I was getting into the stadium, it picked up way above what is expected, and it looked like I was gonna land on the crowd -- which could have been pretty dangerous."

With the risk of drifting into the stands at Lane Stadium, Palanker said he redirected toward the practice field.

He detailed the split-second decision:

"As I was turning to try and go into that field, another wind shear came in and just slammed me into that jumbotron.”

The impact knocked the wind out of him and sent debris falling from the scoreboard—turning what was meant to be a crowd-pleasing entrance into a tense moment for fans below.

Palanker reflected on how it ended:

"You know what? It could have been so much worse. I'm doing great. I feel blessed, lucky, whatever people want to call it."

Team Fastrax ground safety specialist Sam Deeds told The Roanoke Times the incident was the first of its kind in the team’s history. Founded in 2002, the team has more than 40 active members, many of them military veterans, and has performed thousands of jumps across the United States and internationally—typically without anyone getting stuck in the scoreboard.

Palanker credited the scoreboard with preventing a potentially worse outcome, noting the alternative could have been falling into the stands or to the ground—a reminder of how quickly the situation could have escalated.

The moment quickly sparked reactions online:













































Palanker, a 17-year Army special operations veteran, said skydiving has helped him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder and given him a renewed sense of purpose.

He explained what the role means to him:

"I found that meaning that I was missing from my time in service, and it's a ton of pride for me to fly an American flag into an event with thousands of people watching us do that."

Team Fastrax, based out of Middletown, said in a Facebook statement Monday, April 20, that multiple forecasts reviewed before the jump showed winds below the team’s maximum allowable exit speed of 14 knots.

But conditions inside the stadium told a different story.

According to the team, the first skydiver encountered a sudden 27-knot wind shear from the opposite direction—a sharp, unexpected shift that triggered a chain reaction mid-performance.

Palanker is in his fifth or sixth season with Team Fastrax, according to The Roanoke Times, and has completed more than 700 jumps. He was one of three skydivers participating in the pregame performance, with the first two landing safely, making the incident less about experience and more about how quickly conditions can turn.