Megyn Kelly Dismisses Ariana Grande's Political Views By Grossly Body-Shaming Her

Right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly was criticized after body-shaming Wicked star Ariana Grande for sharing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet floating a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump for bombing Iran, telling her that she should instead consider "how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body."
Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez said Trump's "disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," adding:
"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."
You can see her post below.
Grande used her Instagram Stories to share Ocasio-Cortez's tweet, which prompted Kelly to body-shame the singer, whose weight has regularly been the target of speculation:
“Ariana Grande needs to put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached."
“Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis. I’m sorry, but this woman looks ill. She is beyond skinny. She looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her."
"I’m not saying this to be snarky. I genuinely think someone needs to help this woman. She’s obviously troubled.”
“Ariana Grande, who, as far as I know, has done nothing other than sing and dance — which is fine, she seems to be very good at that — would like us to listen to her political opinions now."
"In particular, her constitutional opinions on whether he’s gone too far. And the reason she’s qualified to make this conclusion is because of the segments she did for years on Nickelodeon, as follows.”
Kelly then played a clip from the Netflix docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, showing a young Grande performing overtly sexual gestures during her time on Nickelodeon shows produced by Dan Schneider.
Although Grande did not take part in the series, archived footage of her was used to highlight allegations of sexual misconduct and the inappropriate sexualization of minors under Schneider’s direction. Schneider has since filed a defamation lawsuit.
Following the segment, Kelly questioned the singer’s credibility in expressing political views, citing her "troubled youth" as a disqualifier:
“She was exploited as a young person; it’s not nice. It’s actually quite sad. But now she’s decided to take that troubled youth and turn it around to make constitutional judgments about our president.”
“There’s a lot that went on, I think, on that Nickelodeon set that’s never been fully fleshed out and I think Ariana Grande should work on her own well-being and keep her constitutional thoughts to herself.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Kelly was harshly criticized for her remarks.
Kelly has made headlines in recent months for similarly cruel rants against perceived enemies of the far-right.
Last month, she called on MAGA followers to boycott fashion brand Versace for enlisting transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote their women’s line on social media and at live events. Kelly said Versace is "our new Bud-Lite," referencing a conservative backlash and subsequent boycott, causing a decline in Bud Light sales, after the company partnered with Mulvaney.
Earlier, she criticized Michelle and Barack Obama's 33-year-marriage, suggesting they should have never gotten married in the first place after Michelle Obama spoke candidly about the ups and downs of her marriage.
At the time, critics pointed out the irony in Kelly's remarks, given the fact that she's been married twice and last year revealed she was in the process of seeking a Catholic annulment for her first marriage.