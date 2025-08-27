'SNL' Star Announces His Exit From The 'Toxic As Hell' Show After Three Seasons In Candid Post

One likely outcome from both of these situations is a threesome.

Needless to say, be it a couple or a plus one, everyone who takes part in a three way for the first time does so with a fair amount of uncertainty and trepidation.

Nor does everyone leave the experience quite like they expected to...

Redditor EdwinDixie was curious to hear the biggest lessons learned from those who took part in a threeway leading them to ask:



"People who tried a threesome what actually surprised you the most?"

Communication Is Key!

"What surprised me was how much communication needs to happen for it to be a good time for all three people."- Intelligent-Earth9

...Worth The Wait?...

"How difficult it is to schedule three active adults to have time together."- mikedave42

Body Heat...



"That three people being active in a small room put out a lot of heat."

"Even in wintertime in a not very well-insulated flat, we were all sweaty and wanting the door/window open."- Dheorl

Avoid Hard Surfaces

"How many knees and elbows are there on three people?"

"You’d think it would be six of each, but it feels like way more."- MaggieLuisa

Some Feel Three's A Crowd...



"I couldn't believe that two women agreed to have sex with me."

"Minutes later, I couldn't believe that two women agreed to let me stay in the room while they had sex."- DanielStripeTiger

Two Against One?



"When you’re the invited third, you can always tell which of the couple wanted you there and which one is just humoring their partner."- johnnysubarashi

It's A Skill Not Everyone Has...

"I discovered that I'm actually terrible at multitasking."- stumanuke



Compliments Go A Long Way...

"I've had threesomes with a few different women and one thing I found amusing is that out of all of these different women, one always compliments the other on their breasts before we get started."- xoexohexox

You Thought You Had It In You...



"My stamina."

"It sucks far more than I originally thought."- tryinandsurvivin

Always The Last To Know...

"When in college I started dating a gal we'll call Chrissy."

"The actual surprise for me was Chrissy asked me if it would bother me to see her with another girl and when I said no she went from 'Wanna have a threesome' to 'Jen will be here in a few minutes' in like seconds."

"They knew we were having a threesome far far before I did."- Cannotakema

Highly Appreciated

"Dude sent me a Hallmark thank you card in the mail after. like, straight up went to the grocery store and purchased a card and wrote a message and bought a stamp and mailed it to my house."

"It was a lovely gesture."- cotillionaire

Sometimes It's OK To Be Picky...

"I realized that you need to be picky with who you choose."

"You need to trust that person and trust they will respect the boundaries you have."

'But you also have to make sure you don’t know them TOO well."

"Lol."- MaeAndChad_

So Many Discoveries Made That Night...



"I (f[emale]) started having a threesome with two guys, one bi, one straight."

"I ended up walking out after about half an hour when it was revealed the straight guy, wasn’t."

"I don’t think they noticed I left for a few hours."- KeiylaPolly

Making The Most With What You Have



"The amount of fun I had even though the other two didn't show up."- stain57

Going Dutch...



"Met two lovely Dutch girls on a plane back to the UK, we got talking by complete accident and next thing you know I’m showing them London (I am not from London but a brother improvised)."

"After a lovely tour and some drinks, I discovered not only was my stamina as good as it was with one person, but multitasking is hard work."

"Nevertheless, we had a splendid two days together..."- Bright_Ad_6800

No sexual experience goes exactly how you imagined it would go.

In the case of a threesome, some will likely feel that it's double the pressure.

However, some will no doubt leave a threesome thinking it was double the fun as well...