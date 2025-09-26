Eric Trump Raises Eyebrows After Claiming He Watched Trump 'Literally Stop A War'

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump raised eyebrows after he claimed his father deserves a Nobel Peace Prize and a place on Mount Rushmore, claiming he happened to be in the office the moment his father "literally stopped a war."

Little did Eric Trump know how many questions his remarks would raise about his security clearance.

Speaking to Gina Loudon of Real America’s Voice to promote his new memoir Under Siege, he said:

"He deserves it. He deserves it. And he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize so many times over."

"I’ve literally been in that office. I was in that office for one conversation where he literally stopped a war. In fact, I was in the office recently for another one where he stopped another one.”

“I mean, the amount of children, and I say children, young kids right now that are running around the world who are alive based on the fact that he stopped conflicts that otherwise would have spiraled out of control. There are moms and dads out there who have their kids based on calls that he’s made and conflicts that he’s ended, kind of before they really got out of control.”

"They have probably zero appreciation that many of their children and many of the people they knew would not be there had it not been for him. And he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize."

"And to get some of these presidents in the past get the Nobel Peace Prize who did nothing other than fund the Pentagon's war machine and enter these 20-year wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that cost our country trillions of dollars and thousands of lives yet these guys are getting Nobel Peace Prizes yet Donald Trump is the only president who has never taken us to war."

You can hear his remarks in the video below.

The idea that his father deserves a Nobel Peace Prize was ludicrous—and many criticized Eric Trump's claims while wondering what's up with his own security clearance.









Eric Trump's remarks came after his father claimed in a speech at the United Nations that he resolved a "conflict" between Cambodia and Armenia—two countries that have never been at war and are 4,150 miles apart.

Trump appeared to confuse Armenia’s tensions with Azerbaijan with border violence between Cambodia and Thailand; the Trump administration did help ease the latter dispute.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also called for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize and credited him for ending conflicts between multiple countries including India and Pakistan, a claim that earned Trump a rebuke from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said Trump had nothing to do with it.