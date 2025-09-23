Skip to content

Trump Roasted After Claiming He Stopped 'Conflict' Between Two Nations That Are 4,000 Miles Apart

Christian TikTokers Are Quitting Their Jobs And Selling Their Cars Because They're Convinced The Rapture Is Today

Screenshots from TikToks about the September 23 Rapture prediction
@sonj779/TikTok; @stopwiththebuttholecramp/TikTok; @tilahun.desalegn/TikTok

After a South African pastor predicted that the rapture would happen on Tuesday, September 23, Christian TikTokers have taken to quitting their jobs and selling their possessions in preparation.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 23, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

So did you hear the big news that Jesus Christ is all set to come back to Earth and all the good Christians will be Raptured today?

Yep, evangelicals predicted that all the Christians are about to be sucked up to heaven on September 23, according to scores of the faithful on social media, especially TikTok.

And they're so convinced it's happening that they're quitting their jobs, selling their cars, and going to great lengths to prepare those "left behind" for the supposed Hell on Earth that comes next.

@raptureclowneryarchive

More tips on how to survive next Tuesday-I MEAN the rapture! @Sonja #rapture #rapturetok #september23rd #religiousphychosis #fyp

This certainly isn't the first time Christians have been convinced the Rapture is imminent—last year's April 2024 eclipse became an unfulfilled Rapture prediction too.

But Christians have never seemed quite so convinced, going to great lengths to prepare.

For the uninitiated: The Rapture is a concept created by 19th-century theologian John Nelson Darby in which God calls up His faithful to Heaven before the really bad parts of the "End Times" before Christ returns to destroy the Earth and judge the living and the dead.

Most theologians say there is no Biblical basis for this idea and that it is based on Darby's (and many subsequent others') misinterpretations of certain Bible verses.

That hasn't stopped it from becoming a core tenet of many evangelicals' beliefs, however. And they are convinced today, September 23, is the day.

@stopwiththebuttholecramp

Preparing for the left behind. What are you doing? Let’s try to save as many souls as we can while we are gone. #Christian #missingpeople #christiantiktok #help #jesus


One TikToker with the unexpected name @stopwiththebuttholecramp has been documenting her preparation, creating large stacks of explainer cards for those left behind wondering "where did everybody go?"

The cards also offer advice for how to navigate the aftermath, which according to Biblical prophecy includes a government-mandated acceptance of the "Mark of the Beast" in order to participate in the economy.

So what the heck is going on here? Well, it seems a South African evangelical pastor predicted back in June that the Rapture would occur September 23.

Recent events seem to have made this particular prediction really sticky, including the murder of far-right Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk, whom many evangelicals now regard as a martyr, and the strange case of the 3I/Atlas comet currently baffling scientists, which many evangelicals see as a "sign."

That has all combined with an unsubstantiated rumor that the government of Israel is planning to broadcast the blowing of 100 shofars for the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah on September 23, live from the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

@auntie_coolette

Israel allegedly set to live stream, Reem 100 blasts of the shofar (trumpets) on 9/24 Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish holiday feast that no man knows the date or hour!! I don't know about you, but I'd be getting my oil in my lamp! I am not date setting. I'm simply just stating what's happening allegedly. #fyp #fypシ #foryou #fyi #foryoupage #viraltiktok #viral #god #roshhashanah #trumpet #bible #prophecy #rapture #like #fypシ゚viral #trending #news #yeshua #jesus #yahuah #help #love #jerusalem #live #broadcast #livestream

The "blowing of the trumpets" ritual is part of the Bible's "End Times" prophecies requiring the destruction of Muslim holy sites on the Temple Mount and their replacement with a new Jewish temple, in order for Jesus Christ to reappear.

Christians are convinced that the Israeli government's broadcast of this shofar "trumpet ceremony" means the Rapture is not only happening, but will be internationally televised.

The problem is there is absolutely no evidence that this broadcast is actually occurring.

@hannahrg33

#september #rapture #exodus #daniel #teshuvah #confirmation #endtimes #lastdays #fyp #viral #tiktok #christian #jesus #god #conspiracy #923 #feastoftrumpets #FoT #2025 #secondcoming #pretrib #pretribulationrapture #tribulation #soon #areyouready #judgement #repent #return #religion #relationship

As for the blowing of the shofars, or the "trumpet ceremony" itself? Well, that is an annual Jewish tradition that occurs every Rosh Hashanah to usher in the Jewish New Year. It happens every single year, and has yet to usher in The Rapture.

That hasn't dimmed Christians' fervor, however, and a major online discourse about so-called "religious psychosis" has sprung up in the wake of this bizarre moment.

It all has the internet finding the whole September 23 Rapture thing equal parts ominous and hilarious.









Sure will be interesting to see how an unhinged evangelical Christian movement newly emboldened by the supposed martyring of a famous far-right influencer will react to the Rapture not happening this time. Probably nothing to worry about!

Keep ReadingShow less
