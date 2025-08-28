Nelly Furtado Sends Message To Body-Shaming Trolls With Epic T-Shirt At Manchester Pride

Though countless people love her and her music, the haters surrounding Nelly Furtado and her body have been incredibly loud and toxic.
But this year at the Manchester Pride Festival, Furtado came with the perfect clapback to the haters: an outfit that called back to her I'm Like a Bird days, paired with her current body.
As she walked out on stage, she sported an oversized white t-shirt with a thin figure with large breasts printed on the shirt. Below the shirt, she wore very short black shorts that could only be seen if she pulled up the shirt.
Below, she wore fishnet stockings and boots with chains on them and the words "Better Than Ever" printed on them.
Then on the back of the shirt, the back of the thin figure's shirt and shorts were visible, along with the words "Better Than Ever" tattooed on the figure's lower back.
Furtado enjoyed tremendous success in the early 2000s, but there's always been an unnecessary focus on her body—first for her slimness and light curves, and now her curvaceous body.
But true fans, and those attending the pride festival, applauded Furtado for her performance and her shoutout to the haters.
After performing, Furtado shared a few photos and thanked her fans for supporting her:
"Shout out to my DAY 1’s! Thank you, Nelstars. It’s been almost 25 years since I released 'Whoa, Nelly,' and the message still feels as pure as ever. Happy Pride, Manchester!"
Fans shouted her out, incredibly impressed with her performance and her fit check.
Furtado's performance was also shared through other outlets, like Page Six.
"Nelly Furtado headlined Manchester Pride Sunday, taking the stage in an oversized T-shirt with a cartoon hourglass body drawn to be wearing a crop top, a denim mini skirt, and a belt reading “Whoa Nelly” (the name of her debut album that she released in 2000)."
Fans were pleased to see Furtado honor her body rather than conform to public pressure.
It's so heartening to see Furtado embrace herself, her style, and her music, loudly enough to call her haters out in such a classy way. Hopefully, the haters can find something more interesting to do, like finding a new song they want to play on repeat.