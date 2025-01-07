Nelly Furtado Opens Up About The Importance Of 'Self-Love' With Empowering Bikini Pics

Anyone who paid attention to the top songs in the early 2000s likely remembers Nelly Furtado and her catchy, self-empowering song "I'm Like a Bird."

The Canadian singer and songwriter quickly caught fame and has sold more than 45 million records to date, and in 2017, it was believed she had "only flown away" because of her discomfort with the intensity of the spotlight.

But in early 2025, fans of Nelly Furtado will be pleased to see that she has not only been active on social media, particularly Instagram, but she's ready to continue the positive, uplifting message she's so known for.

The 45-year-old singer decided to sign onto Instagram at the beginning of 2025 with a message of self-love.

"HAVE A BODY-NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART. THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR."

"This year, I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within."

Furtado shared some of her favorite tips and tricks for naturally elevating her look.

"I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me."

"For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently."

"So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from, and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back."

"Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin, and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes. Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look."

"Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!"

"These photos I have no makeup and there is no editing or filters on these photos, but I do have a spray tan! I have spider veins, and they remind me of my mom and aunties and life so I think that’s why I haven’t parted with them so far."

But she felt it was important, above all, to embrace her look.

"My New Year’s message for 2025, is to express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality, and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different."

"We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."

"This post is not intended to hate on anyone; I am just joining the storytelling community and this story is MINE."

You can see the original post here:

Fans celebrated Nelly Furtado's honesty and celebration of self-love.

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

@nellyfurtado/Instagram

Though this conversation may have initially stemmed from false services being sold online, the message was very much in keeping with what people love the most about Nelly Furtado: her self-love, celebration of life, and authenticity.

It might have been easy for her to fly away from the spotlight, but her fans are clearly grateful she didn't.