'High School Musical' Star Reveals 3-Year-Old Daughter Thought Zac Efron Was Her Dad

Actor Ashley Tisdale, known for playing drama club president Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel's 2008 pop culture phenomenon High School Musical, shared a cute anecdote about her three-year-old daughter tied to the iconic musical film.
The 39-year-old is married to singer Chris French, and they share two daughters, Jupiter, 3, and four-month-old Emerson.
On the January 15 episode of Breaking Beauty Podcast, Tisdale recalled the time her hubs had introduced Jupiter to High School Musical, which was something she previously mentioned being indifferent to sharing with her daughter, mostly because Tisdale prefers not to watch herself in shows.
"She has seen High School Musical," said Tisdale of her older daughter.
"I think about a year ago, maybe, my husband showed her it. I was like, 'What are you doing?'"
Jupiter's takeaway from catching Mommy in the movie was that her co-star, Zac Effron–who portrayed varsity basketball captain, Troy Bolton–was "daddy."
"She thought Zac Effron was her dad," Tisdale explained, and immediately had to set the record straight.
"I was like, 'No, that’s not Daddy.' She was like, 'Daddy!'"
"Just 'cause they have dark hair, it's not Daddy."
You can watch Tisdale share the story here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
The internet got a kick out of that adorable mix-up.
Before reaching fame with High School Musical, the singer/actor achieved early mainstream success as Maddie Fitzpatrick in the Disney Channel's Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008.
While Jupiter has yet to see Suite Life, Tisdale did mention that Jupiter recognized Mommy's voice in a Disney Channel animated series.
"It's really funny," she said, adding, "because she knows I do, like, Phineas and Ferb, 'cause she can hear my voice and she's seen that," Tisdale said of the show, for which she voiced the character Candace Flynn since 2007.
Tisdale also mentioned another cute anecdote about how Jupiter loves seeing Mommy on the red carpet, regardless of her involvement or not on certain projects.
She attended the Wicked premiere in November and withheld that information from Jupiter, who is obsessed with the movie after only watching behind-the-scenes YouTube videos.
When a clip of E! Online's red carpet footage at the Wicked premiere appeared as one of the YouTube options to watch that featured Tisdale, Jupiter was instantly ecstatic.
"She literally has to watch that. She says, 'I gotta see Mommy on carpet! That's the most exciting thing to her — that I'm on a carpet at the Wicked premiere that I had nothing to do with," said Tisdale, laughing.
We can hardly wait for Emerson's turn to stumble upon High School Musical one day and share with us her takeaway.