Skip to content

Denis Leary Hilariously Recalls How He Discovered He's Related To Conan O'Brien

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'High School Musical' Star Reveals 3-Year-Old Daughter Thought Zac Efron Was Her Dad

Ashley Tisdale; Zac Effron from 'High School Musical'
Breaking Beauty Podcast; Disney Channel

Ashley Tisdale, who played Sharpay in the wildly popular Disney Channel movies, opened up on the Breaking Beauty Podcast about her toddler daughter's adorably hilarious mixup after watching High School Musical for the first time.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJan 28, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Ashley Tisdale, known for playing drama club president Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel's 2008 pop culture phenomenon High School Musical, shared a cute anecdote about her three-year-old daughter tied to the iconic musical film.

The 39-year-old is married to singer Chris French, and they share two daughters, Jupiter, 3, and four-month-old Emerson.

On the January 15 episode of Breaking Beauty Podcast, Tisdale recalled the time her hubs had introduced Jupiter to High School Musical, which was something she previously mentioned being indifferent to sharing with her daughter, mostly because Tisdale prefers not to watch herself in shows.

"She has seen High School Musical," said Tisdale of her older daughter.

"I think about a year ago, maybe, my husband showed her it. I was like, 'What are you doing?'"

Jupiter's takeaway from catching Mommy in the movie was that her co-star, Zac Effron–who portrayed varsity basketball captain, Troy Bolton–was "daddy."

"She thought Zac Effron was her dad," Tisdale explained, and immediately had to set the record straight.

"I was like, 'No, that’s not Daddy.' She was like, 'Daddy!'"
"Just 'cause they have dark hair, it's not Daddy."



You can watch Tisdale share the story here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The internet got a kick out of that adorable mix-up.








Before reaching fame with High School Musical, the singer/actor achieved early mainstream success as Maddie Fitzpatrick in the Disney Channel's Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008.

While Jupiter has yet to see Suite Life, Tisdale did mention that Jupiter recognized Mommy's voice in a Disney Channel animated series.

"It's really funny," she said, adding, "because she knows I do, like, Phineas and Ferb, 'cause she can hear my voice and she's seen that," Tisdale said of the show, for which she voiced the character Candace Flynn since 2007.

Tisdale also mentioned another cute anecdote about how Jupiter loves seeing Mommy on the red carpet, regardless of her involvement or not on certain projects.

She attended the Wicked premiere in November and withheld that information from Jupiter, who is obsessed with the movie after only watching behind-the-scenes YouTube videos.

When a clip of E! Online's red carpet footage at the Wicked premiere appeared as one of the YouTube options to watch that featured Tisdale, Jupiter was instantly ecstatic.

"She literally has to watch that. She says, 'I gotta see Mommy on carpet! That's the most exciting thing to her — that I'm on a carpet at the Wicked premiere that I had nothing to do with," said Tisdale, laughing.

We can hardly wait for Emerson's turn to stumble upon High School Musical one day and share with us her takeaway.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Dave Franco; Luigi Mangione
Deadline/Deadline via Getty Images, XNY/Star Max/GC Images/GettyImages

Dave Franco Opens Up About Getting Inundated With Comparisons To Luigi Mangione

Hollywood star Dave Franco is very much aware of the comparisons being drawn between his likeness and that of alleged murderer Luigi Mangione.

Mangione, the key suspect tied to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, 2024, became somewhat of a folk hero online for his supposed vengeance targeting the widely perceived negative practices of the U.S. health insurance industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance
CBS

Vance Gives Everyone Whiplash With Blatantly Hypocritical Defense Of Trump's January 6 Pardons

Vice President J.D. Vance was criticized for defending President Donald Trump's decision to pardon all of the January 6 rioters to Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan mere weeks after stating that "if you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned."

Rioters imprisoned for their involvement in the attack were released, and judges began dismissing dozens of pending cases on Tuesday following Trump’s sweeping grant of clemency to all 1,500-plus individuals charged in the insurrection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jewel, RFK Jr.
@jewel/Instagram, Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

Jewel Apologizes To 'My LGBTQIA+ Community' For Performing At Inauguration For RFK Jr.

Singer/songwriter Jewel apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for having "caused pain" following her performance at the inauguration for RFK Jr., Republican President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Jewel performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at the event for RFK Jr.'s “Make America Healthy Again” ball, which many LGBTQ+ members felt was a slap in the face, especially after Trump instituted the effective banning of Pride flags at U.S. government facilities and called for the federal government only to recognize two genders, male or female.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mel Gibson; Donald Trump
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Mel Gibson Dragged For Praising 'Daddy' Trump As He Visited California Amid Wildfires

Actor and director Mel Gibson grossed out the internet after praising President Donald Trump in remarks to Fox News, telling the outlet that Trump's visit to California amid the ongoing Los Angeles fires is "like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off."

On Friday, Trump was met by California Governor Gavin Newsom for a tour of the devastation caused by the wildfires that have ravaged parts of Southern California. Trump's visit came after weeks of referring to Newsom as "Newscum" and hurling accusations that Newsom's government had exacerbated the crisis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of a video of cruise staff dressed in costumes that look like the KKK.
@CollinRugg/X

Cruise Staff Claim They Meant To Dress Up As 'Snow Cones' After Backlash To KKK-Like Costumes

A "White Christmas" in Australia is an unlikely to nearly impossible prospect, as Christmas falls during Australia's summer.

However, passengers on a recent cruise that embarked during the holiday season did get a "White Christmas" of sorts.

Keep ReadingShow less