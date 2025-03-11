Rihanna Shares Rare Delivery Room Photos—And Her Fashion Sense Is Hilariously On Point

Best-selling female recording artist Rihanna celebrated International Women's Day by sharing rare delivery room photos of her greeting each of her two boys in style.

The 37-year-old said motherhood and giving birth was "by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay."

The first Instagram photo in the slide was a candid shot of baby RZA, born in 2022.

His little head rests on mama's chest—which is adorned by a pearl necklace and a gold-plated medallion.

@badgalriri/Instagram

The second photo showed Rihanna rocking pink sunglasses and cradling baby Riot Rose, born in 2023.

She was pregnant with him during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance on February 12, 2023, making Rihanna the first person to headline a Super Bowl halftime show with a baby bump.

@badgalriri/Instagram

"And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening," she wrote in her caption for the two photos.



Rihanna shares the little ones with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, who confirmed their relationship in May 2021.

Rocky told GQ in May 2021 that the Barbadian singer was "the love of my life."

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know," he said. "She's the one."

Meanwhile, the comments section was buzzing over Rihanna's DRFS (delivery room fashion statement).

Others hilariously jumped to conclusions, thinking the photos were a recent post of baby number 3.

Fans thirsting for drama questioned the whereabouts of the judgy Instagram user "Tatiana," who criticized the boys' names with a now-deleted comment. Rihanna replied, "Okay, tatiana," suggesting that the singer wasn't impressed by the user's name.

Users were on the lookout for the troll to re-emerge.

Rihanna opened up about the boys' names to Harper’s Bazaar, divulging that Riot was named by rapper and record producer Pharrell Williams.

“He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl because he had seen something online," recalled the "Umbrella" singer.

The name Riot also has musical ties to Williams. Rocky collaborated with him on the 2023 track “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).”

While Rihanna and Rocky have kept RZA and Riot Rose from the public eye, she recently opened up about being a mom and her sons’ personalities.

She said of her second son:

“Riot, he’s just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone.”

Rihanna also shared that RZA was “just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything. And Riot, he’s just hilarious."

Reflecting on Rocky as a father, Rihanna told Harper’s Bazaar that the "greatest thing" about the rapper was being a dad.



However, she remarked that it may be too much of a good thing, saying:

“I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me. And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ "

"And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best," she beamed.



