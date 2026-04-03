Dem Rep. Offers Brutally Accurate Reason For Why He Can't Understand 'The Mind Of Donald Trump'

Massachusetts Democratic Representative Seth Moulton made a fitting observation about President Donald Trump's mind after Trump gave a 20-minute address to the nation about his war in Iran on Wednesday evening.

Trump claimed “core strategic objectives are nearing completion” in the Iran war and vowed to strike Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks. He said that he would finish the job "very fast," without setting any timeline for ending the war. He pledged to "bring them [Iranians] back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

Iranian officials have since warned that the U.S. and Israel could face “crushing, broader and more destructive” attacks following Trump’s address.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Iranian military, said they "must pay the price for the aggression you initiated to the honorable, dear, and Muslim nation," claiming they "know nothing about our very extensive and strategic capacities." He pledged the war "will continue" until the "permanent regret and surrender" of Iran's adversaries.

Speaking to MS NOW just minutes after Trump concluded his address, Moulton—who served in Iraq—said the following when host Chris Hayes asked if a ground invasion was not part of the Trump administration’s strategy moving forward:

“Chris, I’m not a child psychologist so I can’t understand the mind of Donald Trump."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People couldn't help but nod along.





Moulton said he was “incredibly concerned” about the “thousands and thousands” of U.S. Army paratroopers and Marines either arriving or already deployed to the Middle East, warning that the situation lacks even the basic planning seen in past conflicts.

While he acknowledged the problems with the Iraq War, Moulton said that that conflict at least had a plan, a congressional vote, and testimony from generals before Congress—steps he said are missing now, adding that the situation “could get a lot worse.”

He also pointed to oil prices rising and stock futures falling during the speech, cautioning that the consequences could become far more serious “when more Americans start coming home in body bags.”