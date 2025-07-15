JD Vance Called Out For Hypocrisy As He Visits Disneyland With His Family Amid Boos

On Saturday, one-time vehement Trump critic turned MAGA Republican convert Vice President JD Vance went on vacation to Disneyland in blue state California, despite Disney World in red state Florida being closer to Washington D.C. and in the middle of MAGA territory.

The administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is currently engaged in a face-off with California over occupying forces sent by Trump to Los Angeles, which is about 50 miles from Anaheim where Disneyland is located, making Vance's choice even more questionable.

Especially given Vance's comments about the area.





Added to that is the fact Vance has repeatedly whined about Disney being "woke" and claimed the company "declared war on America’s children."

Yet, there Vance was, headed for the park's most woke ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which replaced the "Song of the South"-inspired Splash Mountain ride to much right-wing outrage.





@FloridaEdMom/X

So why was Vance in "lawless" California, supporting such an "evil" company?

That's apparently what other park goers wondered as they greeted him throughout the park. While his reception at Disneyland wasn't as raucous as it was when he tried skiing in Vermont in progressive Senator Bernie Sanders' territory, it wasn't welcoming either.

If videos like this are indicative of his day, he was met with jeers and boos everywhere he went.

Park visitor Jane Fleming Kleeb posted her own video of Vance on X, writing:

"VP Vance is at Disneyland. I'm also here with my family. When I had a brief moment, I made it clear--we support immigrants, we support America."

"I asked the obvious question, 'I thought you hate California?' Since we've all seen and heard the hatred coming from Vance and Trump for California and Disney..."

Sympathy levels for Vance were low, with comments focused on why everyone wasn't booing or heckling him.

@zoelynnr/TikTok





@zoelynnr/TikTok





@zoelynnr/TikTok





@zoelynnr/TikTok





@zoelynnr/TikTok





@zoelynnr/TikTok

Vance's less than athletic scurrying—calling it running seems overly generous—was also caught on video at Disneyland and soundly mocked online.

@right.side.of_history/TikTok





@right.side.of_history/TikTok





@right.side.of_history/TikTok





@right.side.of_history/TikTok





@right.side.of_history/TikTok

Vance's boss didn't have a much better time over the weekend.

MAGA leader Donald Trump decided to attend the the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. When his face was put on the jumbotron, it was met by jeers. When Trump was brought in to present the winners their trophy at the end, it was to a chorus of boos.

Maybe Trump and Vance should stick to MAGA rallies if they want to spend time with people who like them.