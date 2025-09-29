Skip to content

'MAGA Dentist' Slammed After She's Caught On Video Joking About Providing Worse Care For Liberal Patients

Serena Williams Sparks Debate After Calling Out New York City Hotel For Cotton Plant Decor

Serena Williams
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS

The tennis great called out a hotel in New York City after noticing a cotton plant in the hallway, remarking that it "doesn't feel great."

By Peter KarlebySep 29, 2025
Uh oh, Serena Williams said some words with her mouth, and you know what that means: The internet is furious about it!

The tennis champion is under fire online after remarking upon a decor choice in a New York City hotel: A cotton plant.

Cotton, obviously, is more than just a plant when it comes to American Black people's history, and for Williams it jumped out at her while walking down the hallway of the hotel.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams asked how the decor choice might strike other people.


Williams said:

“All right, everyone, how do we feel about cotton as a decoration? Personally for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

Williams then plucked a piece off the plant and noted how similar it felt to cotton balls one might use for things like nail polish remover.

She then shivered with discomfort and walked away.

That was the entirety of the video—simply an acknowledgement that it gave her a bit of a chill to see it in the hallway. That is, of course, not how the internet took it.

After countless headlines about Williams throwing a fit about the plant and claiming she stormed out to a new hotel—none of which appear to be true—the internet has decided that Williams had a meltdown about the plant.

@catfoufoufou

#greenscreensticker Serena Williams is upset over a cotton flower arrangement/plant in her hotel room. Do you think her feelings are warranted?

People also pointed out that not only are the clothes she was wearing likely made of cotton, but likely so is much of the apparel she was in New York to promote in the first place, a collaboration between Nike and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

And, this being the internet of 2025, the entire thing has bloomed into a racist campaign mocking Williams for wearing a blond wig and being married to a white man, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, but being "triggered" by a cotton plant.

A truly vile joke has become popular, too, about how Williams' supposed "muscle memory" from slavery compelled her to immediately pick a piece of cotton of the plant. This joke has been repeated so many times on so many platforms it reeks of a bot-fueled influence campaign, especially given how hard MAGA has seized on the story.

Some were on Williams's side, pointing out the long history and connotations cotton has for many Black people.

I'm sorry.. I'm with Serena Williams on this one....if I walk into any business.. and I see they are using Cotton plants as decoration... I'm going to feel some type of way about it. Black people have a history with cotton (that's not that long ago)..
— Tony (@demond218.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 1:09 PM


Our ancestors picked enough CottonTennis star Serena Williams took to her instagram story to express her disgust with her 5 Star New York Hotel, as they used a cotton plant as a hallway Decoration. Serena tore some of the plant off to confirm it was real and stated 'It doesn't feel great'

[image or embed]
— Damn da Man!!! (@dman905.bsky.social) September 26, 2025 at 11:39 PM

But many others felt she was definitely overreacting.

The viral outrage this story has inspired seems a lot more related to the way headlines have misrepresented it.

At the end of the day, Williams simply made an observation.

But never underestimate the internet's propensity to turn something innocuous into an opportunity to hurl racist mockery at one of the world's most divisive Black women.

