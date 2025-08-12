Skip to content

'South Park' Hits Back At Kristi Noem's Gripe About Show With Hilarious Profile Photo Change

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Men Are Up In Arms After Reneé Rapp Hilariously Admits She Has No Idea Who Joe Rogan Is

Reneé Rapp; Joe Rogan
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Apple Music; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The Mean Girls star admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she's "not sure" who the popular podcaster is—and Rogan's fans are up in arms.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 12, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

In a recent interview with Alex Cooper for the podcast Call Her Daddy, actor, singer, and songwriter Reneé Rapp admitted she didn't know who an extremely popular right-wing figure was.

Maybe it's a generational thing, as Rapp is only 25 years old. The person she didn't know was 58-year-old Joe Rogan.

Once known as a stand-up comedian and occasional actor by Boomers and GenXers, Rogan transformed himself into a UFC personality and podcaster popular with the men's rights, alpha male, incel, White nationalist, QAnon, anti-vaxxer, MAGA, and general alt-right movements populated by the older generations and Millennials.

Unlike right-wing personalities Charlie Kirk or Ben Shapiro, Rogan is rarely the one pushing the rhetoric. His appeal arose largely from his choices in guests and topics, letting each extremist movement and multiple age groups claim him as their own, without him ever specifically embracing any of them.

So when Rapp, a member of Gen Z, seemingly dissed their guy....

In the interview, host Cooper asked:

"What would you do if you were forced to have dinner with a straight, White man whose personality revolved around Joe Rogan being his religion?"

Rapp responded:

"I need you to tell me something. Who the f*ck is Joe Rogan?"
"Because I saw a TikTok using his name today, and I was like, 'What is that?'"

You can see the moment here:

@tmz

#ReneeRapp has no idea who #JoeRogan is ... and her fans are losing their minds. Full story at the 🔗in bio! 🎥: Call Her Daddy

Rapp added:

"And that was not the first time I'd heard this name. But I'm not sure who that is."
"He’s not in 'Oceans 11.' Who is this?"

Cooper laughed and confirmed Rogan hadn't appeared in the George Clooney and Brad Pitt-led, star-studded film.

She asked Rapp:

"Have you ever watched 'Fear Factor'? Do you know what the UFC is?"

Rapp replied:

"He’s a fighter? He’s my height. I guess you don’t have to be tall to be a fighter."

Cooper decided to move on, since without an understanding of what the worship of Joe Rogan represented, Rapp couldn't answer the original question.

Some found Rapp's answer amusing.


But for those who do view Rogan's podcast as their religion, Rapp's response bordered on blasphemy.

They lashed out in the comments on social media.

@JMCALEERX/X



@really_rational/X


@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram



@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram


@callherdaddy/Instagram

And some decided Cooper's original question to Rapp was a sign of their own "oppression."

@callherdaddy/Instagram

The careers of both Rapp and Rogan will surely survive this incident.

Jury is still out on Rogan's traumatized fans.

You can watch the full 50+ minute podcast episode of Call Her Daddy with Reneé Rapp here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Latest News

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.
Celebrities

Sophie Turner shuts down troll

"Weird Al" Yankovic; Chappell Roan
Celebrities

Weird Al Hilariously Reacts After Google Alert Mixes Him Up With Chappell Roan

Screenshot of JD Vance
Political News

Vance Blasted After Making Gaslighting Claim About How Tariffs Are Actually Helping 'Average Americans'

Donald Trump; Vladimir Putin
Political News

Trump Sparks Concern After Repeatedly Confusing Alaska With Russia Ahead Of Putin Meeting

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Hillary Clinton; Pete Hegseth
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hillary Offers Chilling Warning After Pete Hegseth Reposts Video Of Pastors Saying Women Shouldn't Vote

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned women around the U.S. about what's to come after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amplified a video about a Christian nationalist church that showed pastors saying that women shouldn't be allowed to vote.

The segment Hegseth aired was a nearly seven-minute CNN investigation into Doug Wilson, cofounder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC).

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
NBC News; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JB Pritzker Explains Exactly Why Trump Is Pushing His GOP Allies To Redistrict—And He's Spot On

Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker perfectly explained why President Donald Trump is pushing for gerrymandered redistricting in Republican-led states amid pushback from Democrats in Texas.

Redistricting has been all over the news cycle in the days since Texas Democrats fled the state to avoid voting on a new heavily-gerrymandered redistricting map and to deny their GOP colleagues a quorum, the minimum number of lawmakers required to conduct legislative business.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

MSNBC Fact-Checks Trump In Real Time As He Blatantly Lies About Crime Rates In DC

President Donald Trump is facing criticism after he was fact-checked by MSNBC in real time as he lied about crime statistics while announcing his decision to federalize police in Washington, D.C., and deploy the National Guard in an effort to fight crime.

Trump's announcement is a significant escalation of his previous attacks on the nation's capital, which he has repeatedly referred to as "crime-infested." He claimed in his remarks to the press that D.C. is “one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world,” a claim at odds with Justice Department data showing that the city’s crime rate hit a 30-year low last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
A young man sits in a job interview across from a woman we can't see, and he's seems bored.
Photo by Mina Rad on Unsplash

Job Interview Red Flags That Scream 'Walk Away!'

Everybody needs a job and money.

Well, some people just have money with no job... good for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump Burger restaurant
Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Owner Of MAGA-Themed 'Trump Burger' Chain Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest

The co-owner of a Texas chain of MAGA-themed burger restaurants is facing deportation after being arrested by the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to a statement by the agency overseen by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Roland Mehrez Beainy was arrested on May 16 and placed into immigration proceedings.

Keep ReadingShow less