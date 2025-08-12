Men Are Up In Arms After Reneé Rapp Hilariously Admits She Has No Idea Who Joe Rogan Is

In a recent interview with Alex Cooper for the podcast Call Her Daddy, actor, singer, and songwriter Reneé Rapp admitted she didn't know who an extremely popular right-wing figure was.
Maybe it's a generational thing, as Rapp is only 25 years old. The person she didn't know was 58-year-old Joe Rogan.
Once known as a stand-up comedian and occasional actor by Boomers and GenXers, Rogan transformed himself into a UFC personality and podcaster popular with the men's rights, alpha male, incel, White nationalist, QAnon, anti-vaxxer, MAGA, and general alt-right movements populated by the older generations and Millennials.
Unlike right-wing personalities Charlie Kirk or Ben Shapiro, Rogan is rarely the one pushing the rhetoric. His appeal arose largely from his choices in guests and topics, letting each extremist movement and multiple age groups claim him as their own, without him ever specifically embracing any of them.
So when Rapp, a member of Gen Z, seemingly dissed their guy....
In the interview, host Cooper asked:
"What would you do if you were forced to have dinner with a straight, White man whose personality revolved around Joe Rogan being his religion?"
Rapp responded:
"I need you to tell me something. Who the f*ck is Joe Rogan?"
"Because I saw a TikTok using his name today, and I was like, 'What is that?'"
You can see the moment here:
@tmz
#ReneeRapp has no idea who #JoeRogan is ... and her fans are losing their minds. Full story at the 🔗in bio! 🎥: Call Her Daddy
Rapp added:
"And that was not the first time I'd heard this name. But I'm not sure who that is."
"He’s not in 'Oceans 11.' Who is this?"
Cooper laughed and confirmed Rogan hadn't appeared in the George Clooney and Brad Pitt-led, star-studded film.
She asked Rapp:
"Have you ever watched 'Fear Factor'? Do you know what the UFC is?"
Rapp replied:
"He’s a fighter? He’s my height. I guess you don’t have to be tall to be a fighter."
Cooper decided to move on, since without an understanding of what the worship of Joe Rogan represented, Rapp couldn't answer the original question.
Some found Rapp's answer amusing.
But for those who do view Rogan's podcast as their religion, Rapp's response bordered on blasphemy.
They lashed out in the comments on social media.
@JMCALEERX/X
@really_rational/X
And some decided Cooper's original question to Rapp was a sign of their own "oppression."
The careers of both Rapp and Rogan will surely survive this incident.
Jury is still out on Rogan's traumatized fans.
You can watch the full 50+ minute podcast episode of Call Her Daddy with Reneé Rapp here:
- YouTubeyoutu.be