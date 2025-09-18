Kid Goes Viral For Showing How You Can Use Two Candles If You Don't Have A Nintendo Wii Sensor Bar

One of the fun things about time passing is that trends tend to reemerge, giving us a chance to see younger generations experience some of our most nostalgic moments for the first time.
When the Nintendo Wii first came out, gamers developed all kinds of hacks for the gaming experience, back doors to certain games, and even the gaming system itself, especially for the more expensive accessories.
TikToker @jamescastiglione shared a video on TikTok, proud of their son for figuring out something about their Nintendo Wii that they'd never figured out themselves.
According to their son, the Nintendo Wii sensor, which is needed for the Wii's remote to work, operates with the use of infrared light.
So, in theory, the infrared light from the sensor could be replaced with other infrared light sources. Because of how expensive it is to replace or to repair Nintendo Wii sensors, this could potentially be vital information.
TikToker @jamescastiglione then continued with his theory, explaining that the Nintendo Wii sensor could be replaced with two small candles (which also emit infrared light), separated from each other at the same approximate distance as the infrared lights that shine on the two ends of the sensor.
Candles emit the same infrared light, so in theory, spacing them out to take up the same amount of space as the sensor should work.
The TikToker's son then tested it, and lo and behold, the Nintendo Wii remote was fully operational, allowing the gamer to navigate through the Mario Kart menu and begin to play. The gamer also confirmed that the sensor was not plugged in to cheat his way through the theory; confirming that it was in the fact the candles that were doing the work.
You can watch the video here:
Some TikTokers pointed out that this was not a brand-new hack but was nonetheless nostalgic.
Others were wildly impressed by how smart this gamer must be.
Even if this is not a brand new hack, replacing the Nintendo Wii sensor with candles was not the most widely spread information, so it's still seriously impressive that this young gamer did the research, tested the theory, and then was confident enough to share his findings with the TikTok world.
That takes a lot of commitment and guts and will undeniably be a great skill for him in the future.