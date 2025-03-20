Ohio Roller Rink Review-Bombed After Refusing To Let Diabetic Boy's Service Dog In

A roller rink in Springfield, Ohio, got review-bombed over a viral video showing a staffer denying entry to a family with a boy with a service animal by his side.
According to the video filmed by Andrea Galford and shared by her friend—TikToker @mom.2.five.dogs–her six-year-old boy is diabetic and "requires a diabetic service dog," which can sense high or low blood sugar levels in the individuals they assist.
The video showed a USA Skate Center staffer being confronted by Galford, who remained off-camera filming, and disagreeing over not being allowed on the premises with the dog.
"By law, you can't deny me to enter," Galford said regarding the right to be on public property with a service animal.
At one point, a male individual passes by and chimes in with, "It doesn't matter. If I'm allergic to dogs, I shouldn't have to have it around me."
The female staffer kept a passive-aggressive grin and told one of Galford's kids, "Hi, honey. I'm so sorry that your parents are doing this," portraying Galford as the aggressor.
The Pawesome University blog explains that a dog's heightened sense of smell can detect spikes in blood sugar levels before they reach potentially dangerous levels.
This is characterized by the body resorting to burning fat as an energy source after glucose stores are depleted, resulting from low blood sugar.
The blog continues, stating that "Ketones are produced as a by-product and exhaled through the handler’s nose and mouth. This is why Diabetic Alert Dogs trained for hypoglycemia, are trained to detect Acetone and or Isoprene, the most prominent ketones produced by the liver when burning fat reserves."
Here's another perspective of the interaction.
Eventually, Galford was ushered out the door along with her family. On her way out, she told the female employee:
"You're denying a kid coming in because you guys are afraid of a dog."
To which the woman replied, "Thanks for coming, honey," before being asked by Galford not to touch her.
When the woman ignored her request to keep her hands to herself, Galford responded:
"I will file something since you just put your hands on me."
The interaction concluded with the employee saying, "The police will meet you outside. Thank you for coming."
Galford posted another follow-up video showing the interaction and later being interviewed by the local news.
Jennifer Lutes, the executive director of 4 Paws for Ability, where the family obtained the dog, explained the legality of service animals, stating they are allowed anywhere in public spaces and that the animals are "task-trained" to mitigate for the disability.
Here's a news report on the incident.
When the news story went viral, USA Skate Center's Yelp page was review-bombed with one-star reviews, all dated March 5, 2025.
"You shouldn't run a business if you feel that you're above federal law," wrote Shelby, from Palm Beach, Florida.
She continued:
"The owners of this business denied entry to a child with a service dog (which is illegal) and this dog is needed for diabetes which is life-threatening. It doesn't matter how you feel about dogs, it's the law and service animals save lives everyday."
"Disgusting behavior displayed by the owners and I'm glad it was all recorded. I hope those parents take action against you, especially with your condescending and rude attitude."
Yelper Andi B from San Francisco, California, said:
"They refused to let a six year-old into their establishment, due to having a SERVICE DOG. The two owners of the establishment were the ones forcing these people out, even though they were letting them know, it's federal law that they were allowed to have their service dog with them."
"Maybe they need to actually learn the 'law of the land.'"
They added:
"The unprofessionalism also is extremely bad. Being in the wrong, while being extremely rude is crazy work if you ask me."
Emily P. from Cleveland, Ohio said:
"Owners should be ashamed of themselves. The disgust that came over me seeing the woman owners smug face was hard to shake off. I hope that Karen moment was worth it, this will eventually blow over and you will move on from this but that stain of your conduct will always be there to follow you."
Another Yelper observed:
"Does NOT comply with ADA regulations or federal law. i have filed a report with the better business bureau and sent a claim to the ada complaint site and encourage others to do the same!"
Amy, a reviewer from Chicago, Illinois, also had a negative experience at the skating center and wrote in part:
"We went in January and they were snarky and rude to myself and my mom. The male owner was just harsh and gruff, and did not allow us to bring in a clear water bottle."
"They have no drinking fountain and this was just a cash grab. No different than spectator sports, but this is different as the kids are sweating as it's a workout. He didn't want to hear it. And I don't argue because I could have just left."
Meanwhile, TikTokers were furious over the incident.
According to the Sketchley Law Firm, businesses that serve the public are "prohibited from discriminating against an individual with a disability due to the use of a service animal" under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The ADA also states that business are only allowed two questions relating to a service animal: "Is it a service animal?" and "What it is trained to do?"
Individuals with disabilities who rely on the assistance of service animals cannot be discriminated against; however, business owners can refuse entry to the premises under two conditions.
First, an owner can bar entry if the animal is not house-trained or, second, if it is not under the control of its handler.
Neither situation applied to the TikToker in the USA Skate Center altercation.
In a post from one of the owners of the recreation center that has been removed, their statement read in part:
"Recently, I was put in a position with a service animal that I hadn't had to deal with in 20 years and I was ill prepared, but this has been a valuable learning experience…"
It continued:
"…Lastly, I'll take this opportunity to apologize to everybody that was offended by this incident. My apologies."
The Galfords have taken legal action, and the TikToker shared this final takeaway from the incident.
"The main goal is to educate about service dogs," she said.