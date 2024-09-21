Delivery Workers Hilariously Stunned After Dog Literally Tells Them To 'Leave' His Home

Baxter the "talking" dog has gone viral yet again, this time for demanding delivery workers "leave" his home.
And their reaction is everything.
The communicating pooch is no stranger to internet fame, often garnering social media buzz for his unique talent of pressing buttons to send messages to his humans.
His latest shenanigans, however, not only embarrassed his owner, but also dug their paws into the feelings of the poor unsuspecting delivery men.
This particular TikTok starts by showing delivery men assembling furniture as someone says:
"Having a talking dog is all fun and games until he embarrasses you in front of strangers."
The video continued:
"We had some delivery guys in the house today setting up some furniture who seemed to hit it off with Baxter."
The TikToker said that the men found "his button pressing amusing" and showed a clip of Baxter pressing the "water" button so that his owner would fetch him a drink as one of the men asked:
"What'd he say?"
Sadly for the delivery men, the smart pup had a message for them as well, pressing more buttons to say:
"Leave, human, bye."
The workers began to chuckle, and one could be heard saying:
"I thought he liked me."
The other quipped:
"I'm set."
"The customer's always right, right?"
The other, laughing, replied:
"I will forever think about this, I swear."
"That's the first dog to ever tell me to get out. And you know what he said."
"There's no interpretation there, you know what I mean?"
They continued to express both their entertainment and shock over the dog's blatant request.
"Flat out. There's no taking it back either."
"Dog told me to get out. I'm still not over it."
"That dog sure knows how to press buttons, hmm."
In the caption, Baxter's owner wrote:
"I don’t know why Baxter wants to act like he ain’t got any home training when we got strangers in the house."
You can watch below.
@doodleboybax
I don’t know why Baxter wants to act like he ain’t got any home training when we got strangers in the house. 😮💨 Thanks @asap.favo4 and @chriscraft1 for taking it like champs. At least you now have a good story to tell WITH PROOF and an entertaining dog to follow. 🤭 Button teaching is not for the faint of heart, but if you’re up for the challenge, check out the link in my bio. Use code doodleboybax for 12% off your purchase today! . . . #fluentpet #aic #talkingdog #hungerforwords #petbuttons #humor #puppylove #talkingpuppy #dog #funnydog #dogmomlife #dogsoftik
One of the workers actually commented on the video that has now been viewed more than 1.7 times, writing:
""For anyone asking. Yes I’m still very hurt!!"
@doodleboybax/TikTok
And others on the platform agreed that Baxter was absolutely ruthless in his demand, with many noting they, too, would have been devastated had he summoned the same phrase for them.
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
But they also found the video to be quite hilarious.
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
@doodleboybax/TikTok
We're so glad the workers took Baxter's request in jest.
We, on the other hand, would still be crying.
Chrissy Teigen Acts Out 'Mean' Instagram Comments She's Gotten In Hilarious Viral Video