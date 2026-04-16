Woman Creeped All The Way Out After Finding Hidden Door In The Ceiling Of Her Airbnb

A lot of us already cannot sleep well when we're visiting someone else's home or staying in a hotel, because we're uncomfortable in a different bed and maybe even a little creeped out in the unusual space.

But discovering a whole other room with a creepy door would quickly transform a space from a rental to something out of a horror movie real quick for anybody.

TikToker @mich3113.0 creeped everyone out in under 20 seconds when she shared a few clips of an Airbnb she was staying in, set to the trending line, "I think I'm gonna die in this... house," from the Charli XCX song "House."

Though the lighting is on the dimmer side, the TikToker first walks the viewer through a pretty normal-looking bedroom, only to step over by the window and pan the camera up to the ceiling, where there appears to be a concealed loft.

Morbidly curious, the TikToker decides to investigate the concealed loft by lifting one of their rental mates up to peek at the loft and take a few photos of what they can see.

What they found was not just an empty loft but a loft with a secret room, and the door to that room was left wide open.

If a person really wanted to, they could hide up in that room or in that loft, and then lean down over the dropoff of the loft to peer at whoever was sleeping in that fairly normal-looking bedroom.

You can watch the video here:

@mich3113.0 WORST/ creepiest air bnb ever.. #fyp #foryou #scary #secretroom #airbnb

Some were concerned about the trio inspecting the space instead of just leaving.

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

Others were alarmed about the fact that the secret door was open, or that there was a secret door at all.

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

TikToker @mich3113.0 was creeped out by the discovery, and she and the people she was with decided to sleep together in the other bedroom, where no secret lofts or bedrooms were detected.

You can watch the update video here:

@mich3113.0 update.. we were not able too get inside but we did in fact sleep all together with the door locked at night. and was gone all day..#fypシ #airbnbfinds #neveragian #foryoupage

While already being excellent horror movie fodder, this secret room reveal points out an important aspect of home rentals, which is how vital privacy for renters and for homeowners alike is.

@mich3113.0/TikTok

@mich3113.0/TikTok

There are some home rentals where a space will remain locked, either because that particular renter doesn't need the space or because the homeowner is keeping extra supplies or personal possessions there. Either way, spaces like this should be communicated so that renters do not attempt to access them or get creeped out when they discover them.

Finding a loft like this is eerie when not warned about it ahead of time, and the fact that it peers directly into the space where a stranger will sleep raises some pretty serious red flags.