Dad Goes Viral After Filming His Daughters' Hilariously Dramatic Reaction To Sinking In A Ball Pit

Kids truly say the darnedest things, but there's nothing quite like watching kids play together and invent stories.

33-year-old dad Jamar Marriott was out with his three daughters, Jaida (6), Olivia (8), and Maya (16) at the local trampoline park, which includes an impressively large ball pit.

Marriott wanted to send a sweet video to his wife of the girls playing together at the park when he accidentally caught an Oscar-worthy moment on camera.

Playing in the ball pit, Olivia was wiggling around when she began to sink. Her younger sister, Jaida, reached out to her to help her, and her older sister, Maya, even reached in and shifted her body closer to the side of the ball pit.

But instead of trying to get out, Olivia hilariously appeared to dissociate and just accepted her fate, sinking down into the balls.

Theatrically, Jaida screamed out to her and reached for her, trying to take her hand and pull her back out, while Maya jumped ship and started digging through the balls with her hands, trying to free her sister.

Reflecting on the video himself, Marriott shared some of his favorite moments with People:

"As I’m recording, they were just playing normal in the ball pit, and then it became action."

"At that moment, they reminded me so much of myself, but then I’m thinking they are extra dramatic."



"My favorite part looking back on the video is seeing them coming together."

"They all played their part perfectly. Each of them understood the assignment, as my wife would say!"



"It’s just so cool to see them come into their own personalities and feed off each other's energy."

"If it’s not them acting out their imagination, it’s them making up songs or them just wanting to create."

You can watch the funny video here:

Some were left cackling over the girls' sense of humor.

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

Others insisted that this was award-worthy.

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

Marriott's wife stepped into the comments, accepting the Golden Globe on behalf of their daughters.

@jamar.marriott/Instagram

While the video brought the public immense joy, Marriott found additional joy in the comments, saying:

"A lot of comments were referencing that 'Titanic' [door] scene with Rose and Jack in the water, but our girls have never seen that movie."

"But, they have seen 'The Lion King.' It’s actually Olivia’s favorite movie. So, she may have had a little inspiration from the Scar and Mufasa on the cliff scene."

Marriott was grateful that this little video could bring so many people so much joy, adding:

"It’s just a blessing to bring laughter to millions of people."

"The girls are excited about the attention. They have always wanted to start a YouTube channel."

"So this has definitely motivated them to start recording themselves more, as well."

This is such a fun moment that—parents know—never would have been captured if it had been planned.

Whether it's inspired by The Lion King or Titanic or young minds, it's undeniably adorable, hilarious, and yes, award-worthy.