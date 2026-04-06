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TikToker's Hunt For Friend's 'Soulmate' She Just Met At A Bar Takes Awkward Turn After His Wife Chimes In

Screenshots from @mikalawest's TikTok video
@mikalawest/TikTok

After a TikToker shared a video of her friend dancing with and kissing her "soulmate" at a bar in Alabama to try to find out who he is, the man's wife found the video—and things took an awkward turn.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 06, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

There's nothing quite like seeking out a soulmate and true love after a magical night, only to discover that night was a lie.

While out with a group of friends, a TikToker accidentally revealed the truth behind what appeared to be a perfect, happy marriage when she caught a few happy moments between one of her friends and a mystery man.

In the original video posted by TikToker @mikalawest, the TikToker recorded her friend having a wonderful time with a guy she'd just met at Jefferson Street Pub in Huntsville, Alabama.

As the pair danced, laughed, and shared an intimate moment in the video, the TikToker wrote in a text overlay:

"My friend found her soulmate last night in Huntsville, Alabama, after the lineman rodeo."
"We know nothing about him, except his name is Mike and his friends kept calling him like the birds in 'Finding Nemo' ('Mike! Mike! Mike!)."
"Help us get Nemo home!"

Sticking with the Finding Nemo theme, the TikToker also included in the caption:

"P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney."

You can watch the original video here:

@mikalawest

P. Sherman 42 Wallaby Way Sydney #huntsvillealabama #linemanrodeo

When it was first posted, the video went viral as the TikTok collective tried to find Mike the Lineman from Huntsville, Alabama, so that TikToker @mikalawest's friend could be reconnected with her soulmate.

But TikTok being TikTok, the truth soon came out: Mike from Huntsville wasn't TikToker @mikalawest's friend's "soulmate" at all. He was married to a woman named Laura, and they shared two young sons.

Because the video went viral, one of the many people who saw it was Laura, who spoke up in the comments:

"Hi! I'm Michael's wife."
"He's busy explaining this to our two children right now."

After someone challenged her, questioning if she'd mistaken another man as her husband, Laura replied:

"Oh, that's him, the guy who I said forever to over ten years ago."

@mikalawest/TikTok

Laura at first had her profile picture set to a black background for privacy's sake, but when she started receiving questions about actually being Mike's wife, she updated it to a photo of the two of them.

In the profile picture, the pair sat side-by-side, and Mike had the same facial hair and arm tattoo as in the video.

@mikalawest/TikTok

Some continued to question Laura, including why she changed the profile picture. She explained:

"I changed my pic to one of us [Laura and Mike] again. I was getting crucified for not immediately changing my picture when I was trying to just simply breathe and get through the day."
"Changed it to black to try to protect my privacy because this s**t is INSANE, and I'm SUCH a private person."
"But [I] changed it to another pic so people would know [that it's us]."
"I've never handled anything like this in my entire life. I'm absolutely gutted."

@mikalawest/TikTok

Due to the video's virality, Laura became overwhelmed with the number of comments she received.

"My life has been completely turned upside down, and I've NEVER been in a situation like this."
"My faith will carry me through this."
"I won't be checking my updates anymore. Thank you to everyone for your loving, encouraging words and prayers."
"Please keep them coming as I'm in absolute shambles."
"Spending time healing and being with my kids. God bless."

@mikalawest/TikTok

In the aftermath, TikToker @mikalawest has not deleted the video, but she's turned the comments off. Laura has deleted her TikTok account, taking her comments with it.

But social media users have continued to share the video of Mike with another woman on other platforms, becoming particularly popular on X, and screenshots of Laura's comments have been shared.

Some X users insisted that young people should make better judgment calls about people they've just met.





Others emphasized that it was more important than ever to make careful decisions, since it might be on social media later.





Whether or not you'll get caught in a photo or video that will later be posted on social media shouldn't be the reason you choose not to cheat; you should choose not to cheat because it's the right thing to do.

But the fact that anything and everything has the chance of appearing on social media should make people second-guess a lot of things.

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